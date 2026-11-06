Attendo AB: Attendo's third quarter report 2026: Long-term focus on quality underpins yet another quarter of strong results

In Q3 2026, Attendo delivered its strongest quarter yet to date. Free cash flow improved from high levels and the financial performance continued to exceed the targets. At the same time, Attendo is further accelerating their investments in new capacity. Attendo's strong outcome is a testament to the everyday efforts of great employees, better ways of working supported by technology and the trust placed in the company by municipalities and welfare regions.

Statement from Virpi Holmqvist, Attendo's President and CEO:

"Our strong result reflects several years of systematic work to improve quality, strengthen our operations and create a more stable and efficient organization. Every day, our employees make a difference. When the quality of our care services is high, we fulfil our promise: better care for more people."

Summary of the third quarter, July to September 2026:

Net sales amounted to SEK 4,914m (4,769), equivalent to a change of 3.1 percent, of which organic growth was 1.3 percent. Growth in continuing operations, excluding ended contracts and contract with decision of close down, divested operations, as well as currency effects, was 6.0 percent.

Lease adjusted operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 557m (482), corresponding to a margin of 11.3 percent (10.1).

Operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 706m (648), corresponding to an operating margin of 14.4 percent (13.6).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 381m (333). Diluted earnings per share were SEK 2.68 (2.23). Adjusted earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 2.93 (2.39).

Free cash flow to firm amounted to SEK 375m (235).

The number of places in Attendo's homes at the end of the period was 21,252 (21,405). Occupancy in homes was 88 percent (87).

Virpi Holmqvist new CEO and president for Attendo as of September.

Summary of the period, January to September 2026:

Net sales amounted to SEK 14,323m (14,195). Total growth amounted to 0.9 percent, of which organic growth was 1.0 percent.

Lease adjusted operating profit (EBITA) was SEK 1,203m (920), corresponding to an operating margin of 8.4 percent (6.5).

Operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 1,646m (1,378), corresponding to an operating margin of 11.5 percent (9.7).

The profit for the period amounted to SEK 765m (554). Diluted earnings per share were SEK 5.32 (3.68). Adjusted earnings per share after dilution were SEK 6.02 (4.37).

Free cash flow to firm amounted to SEK 854m (663).

Invitation to presentation



In connection with the release of the quarterly report, a webcast presentation will be held at 10.00 am (CET), hosted by Attendo's President and CEO Virpi Holmqvist and CFO Mikael Malmgren.

You can follow the presentation on the following page:

https://events.inderes.com/attendo/q3-report-2026

Analysts and investors will have the opportunity to ask questions during the presentation by calling in. To obtain call-in details, please send your request to: annie.adielsson@attendo.com

The quarterly report and other information material will be made public on:

https://www.attendo.com/

Attendo AB (publ)

For more information

Mikael Malmgren

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +46 8 586 252 00

Email: mikael.malmgren@attendo.com

For more information

Josefine Uppling

Communications and Sustainability Director

Phone: +46 761 14 54 21

Email: josefine.uppling@attendo.com

About Attendo

Attendo is the leading care provider in the Nordics. With compassion, commitment and competence, we create quality in every interaction and strengthen the individual in their everyday life. Through experience, specialist competence and ability to add capacity, we are part of the solution to the care challenges in society. Our vision is to provide better care to more people. The operations comprise approximately 770 units and around 33,000 employees in Finland, Sweden and Denmark. Attendo's head quarter is located in Stockholm and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Attendo is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-06 07:00 CET.