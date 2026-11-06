Meds Apotek AB: MEDS Interim Report Q3 2026: Logistics center in Eskilstuna operational!

July - September 2026

Net sales decreased by -6% (+22%) to SEK 234 million (249).

EBIT increased by SEK 0.8 million to SEK -4.9 million (-5.7), resulting in an EBIT margin of -2.1% (-2.3%).

Adjusted EBIT decreased by SEK 3.8 million to SEK 1.1 million (4.9), resulting in an adjusted EBIT margin of 0.5% (2.0%). Items affecting comparability in the third quarter are attributable to the warehouse relocation. For the comparative period, they are primarily attributable to preparations for the listing.

Earnings per share before dilution were SEK -0.26 (-0.33).

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK -32.2 million (25.9).

Cash flow for the period was SEK -47.0 million (82.7).

Cash and cash equivalents totaled SEK 19.7 million at the end of the period.

Björn Thorngren, CEO, comments:

"The third quarter was marked by the move to our new logistics centre in Eskilstuna, which was inaugurated on 15 September. It is our single most important undertaking for the coming years. The facility nearly triples our warehouse space and gives us the capacity to triple net sales within five to six years, in line with our financial targets."

"Training new staff in connection with the change of staffing partner took longer than we had anticipated, which affected both capacity and sales. Delivery times normalised during October. In the fourth quarter, our priority is to stabilise and optimise operations to ensure very high delivery capacity ahead of 2027."

The results for the period July - September 2026 will be presented by MEDS CEO Björn Thorngren and CFO Nick Mendola today at 10:00 CET. The presentation will be held in English. Please contact ir@meds.se to receive a link to the presentation (at latest 09:30 CET today).

For further information, please contact:

Press contact, email: press@meds.se

IR contact, email: ir@meds.se

About MEDS

MEDS, launched in 2018, is a full-scale online pharmacy licensed by the Swedish Medical Products Agency, operating in the Swedish market. MEDS offers customers prescription medicines, over-the-counter medicines, and a wide range of pharmacy-related products. As of September 30, 2026, the company had more than 1 million active customers. Net sales for the past twelve months, as of September 30, 2026, amounted to approximately SEK 1,065 million. The company's headquarters are in Stockholm, and as of September 30, 2026, the number of FTE employees was 49.

Certified Advisor

FNCA Sweden AB is the certified adviser for the company.

This information is information that MEDS Apotek AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-06 07:30 CET.