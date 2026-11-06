Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.: Green Leaf Innovations Reports 51% Sequential Revenue Growth and 115% Net Income Increase in Q2 2026

Premium cigar distributor posts profitable first half; second-quarter operating expenses fall 84% year-over-year as cash increases 43% from year-end.

PEMBROKE PINES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2026 / Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTC PINK:GRLF) ("Green Leaf" or the "Company"), a distributor of handmade premium cigars manufactured primarily in Estelí, Nicaragua, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

Second-quarter revenue increased 51.14% to $424,118 from $280,614 in the first quarter of 2026. Net income increased 114.69% to $54,535 from $25,402 in the first quarter, bringing first-half net income to $79,937.

The sequential improvement accompanied lower operating expenses and increased cash compared with year-end. Second-quarter operating expenses declined 84% year-over-year, while cash increased 43% from December 31, 2025. Second-quarter and first-half revenue remained below their respective prior-year levels as the Company prioritized margin discipline and inventory turnover over sales volume.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary SOFLO Wholesaler Group, Inc., doing business as MGE Cigars, Green Leaf serves a customer base of more than 400 cigar lounges, smoke shops, distributors and other retail locations. Its international distribution strategy includes luxury hospitality placements through its partnership with Le Cigaro FZ-LLC in Dubai.

Second-Quarter and First-Half 2026 Financial Highlights - Unaudited

Sequential revenue growth: Second-quarter revenue of $424,118 , up 51.14% from $280,614 in Q1 2026.

Second-quarter revenue of , up from in Q1 2026. Sequential net income growth: Second-quarter net income of $54,535 , up 114.69% from $25,402 in Q1 2026.

Second-quarter net income of , up from in Q1 2026. First-half profitability: Net income of $79,937 for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

Net income of for the six months ended June 30, 2026. Year-over-year revenue: Second-quarter revenue of $424,118 , compared with $591,621 in Q2 2025; first-half revenue of $704,732 , compared with $951,303 a year earlier.

Second-quarter revenue of , compared with in Q2 2025; first-half revenue of , compared with a year earlier. Lower operating expenses: Second-quarter expenses of $20,129 , down 84% from $129,833 in Q2 2025; first-half expenses of $51,140 , down 70% from $168,839 .

Second-quarter expenses of , down from in Q2 2025; first-half expenses of , down from . Higher cash balance: Cash of $69,572 at June 30, 2026, up 43% from $48,677 at December 31, 2025.

Cash of at June 30, 2026, up from at December 31, 2025. Assets and inventory: Total assets of $356,927, compared with $307,232 at year-end; inventory of $58,955, compared with $51,905.

Management Commentary

"The first half of 2026 was about running a tighter company," said Roberto Mederos, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Green Leaf Innovations. "We cut operating expenses by more than two-thirds, stayed profitable in both quarters, and built cash while continuing to serve more than 400 lounges, smoke shops and distributors through MGE Cigars. Our Nicaraguan-made portfolio and the Dubai hospitality channel with Le Cigaro give us a platform we can scale, and we continue to evaluate acquisition opportunities that fit our distribution model."

Premium Cigar Distribution Across U.S. Retail and International Hospitality Markets

Green Leaf connects Nicaraguan handmade premium cigar production with wholesale distribution to specialty tobacco retailers, cigar lounges and other sales channels.

U.S. wholesale network. MGE Cigars, led by industry veteran Miguel Pinto, serves cigar lounges, smoke shops, distributors, convenience stores and duty-free shops across the United States.

International hospitality channel. Through Le Cigaro FZ-LLC, Green Leaf products are placed in luxury hospitality venues including the Ritz-Carlton, Bvlgari and W Abu Dhabi-Yas Island.

Acquisition strategy. The Company continues to evaluate potential mergers and acquisitions consistent with its strategy of expanding premium cigar distribution.

About Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTC PINK:GRLF) is a Florida corporation engaged in the marketing and distribution of handmade premium cigars manufactured primarily in Estelí, Nicaragua. Through its wholly owned subsidiary SOFLO Wholesaler Group, Inc. (dba MGE Cigars), the Company imports and distributes premium cigars to cigar lounges, smoke shops, convenience stores, vape shops and duty-free retailers across the United States and international markets. Its partnership with Le Cigaro FZ-LLC supports distribution to luxury hospitality venues in Dubai and the broader United Arab Emirates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding distribution expansion, acquisition opportunities and future business development. These statements reflect current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including customer demand, access to capital, inventory management, international business conditions and the ability to identify and complete acquisitions. Readers should review the risks and other disclosures in the Company's OTC Markets filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

15800 Pines Blvd., Suite 3200

Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

Phone: 800-303-6268

Email: info@greenleafinnovation.com

Investor Relations: Ryan Medico

SOURCE: Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/green-leaf-innovations-otc-pink-grlf-reports-51-sequential-revenue-gro-1247771