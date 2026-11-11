Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.: Green Leaf Innovations Meets OTCID Disclosure Requirements Following Profitable Q2 2026 Results

Milestone follows Q2 2026 quarterly report filing and includes current financial disclosure, management certification, a verified company profile and transfer agent share reporting.

Green Leaf reported 10,116,116 common shares outstanding as of June 30, 2026. That figure represents the reporting-period balance; investors should consult the Company's OTC Markets security information page for subsequently updated share data.

PEMBROKE PINES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTCID:GRLF) ("Green Leaf" or the "Company"), a marketer and distributor of handmade premium cigars manufactured primarily in Estelí, Nicaragua, today announced that it has satisfied the eligibility and disclosure requirements of the OTCID Basic Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM).

The milestone follows the filing of Green Leaf's Quarterly Report for the period ended June 30, 2026, and supports public access to financial statements, company information and share data as the Company develops its U.S. wholesale cigar distribution and international hospitality channels.

OTCID companies provide ongoing financial disclosure, submit management certifications, maintain verified company profiles and provide share information through participating transfer agents. These requirements give investors, brokers and regulators a consistent framework for accessing baseline company information.

What the OTCID Requirements Mean for Investors

Current financial disclosure. Green Leaf provides public financial reports and accompanying disclosures through the OTC Markets Disclosure & News Service, subject to applicable reporting deadlines and late-filing procedures.

Green Leaf provides public financial reports and accompanying disclosures through the OTC Markets Disclosure & News Service, subject to applicable reporting deadlines and late-filing procedures. Management certification. The certification process addresses company information, reporting status, beneficial ownership and convertible debt disclosures, with an annual certification submitted alongside the annual report.

The certification process addresses company information, reporting status, beneficial ownership and convertible debt disclosures, with an annual certification submitted alongside the annual report. Verified company profile. Green Leaf maintains and periodically verifies its public company profile, helping investors access updated business and corporate information.

Transfer agent share reporting. Participating transfer agents submit share data directly to OTC Markets, providing

Profitable First Half Supports Premium Cigar Distribution Strategy

In its unaudited financial results, Green Leaf reported second-quarter revenue of $424,118, an increase of 51.14% from Q1 2026, and net income of $54,535, up 114.69% sequentially. First-half net income totaled $79,937.

Second-quarter operating expenses declined 84% year-over-year, while cash increased 43% from December 31, 2025. Second-quarter and first-half revenue remained below their respective prior-year levels.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary SOFLO Wholesaler Group, Inc., doing business as MGE Cigars, Green Leaf serves more than 400 cigar lounges, smoke shops, distributors and other retail locations. Its partnership with Le Cigaro FZ-LLC supports premium cigar distribution to luxury hospitality venues in Dubai and the broader United Arab Emirates.

The Company's quarterly report and related disclosures are available at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GRLF/disclosure.

About Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTCID:GRLF) is a Florida corporation engaged in the marketing and distribution of handmade premium cigars manufactured primarily in Estelí, Nicaragua. Through its wholly owned subsidiary SOFLO Wholesaler Group, Inc. (dba MGE Cigars), the Company imports and distributes premium cigars to cigar lounges, smoke shops, convenience stores, vape shops and duty-free retailers across the United States and international markets. Its partnership with Le Cigaro FZ-LLC supports distribution to luxury hospitality venues in Dubai and the broader United Arab Emirates. Learn more at www.greenleafinnovation.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's continued qualification for the OTCID Basic Market, its growth strategy and future financial performance. Continued qualification depends on the Company's ongoing compliance with the OTCID Rules, including timely disclosure, payment of fees and maintenance of a verified profile, and OTC Markets Group may remove a company from OTCID in its sole discretion. Other risks include the Company's history of operating losses and stockholders' deficit, reliance on convertible financing, availability of capital, regulatory developments affecting tobacco products, and competition. Actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

15800 Pines Blvd., Suite 3200

Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

Phone: 800-303-6268

Email: info@greenleafinnovation.com

Investor Relations: Ryan Medico

SOURCE: Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/green-leaf-innovations-otc-grlf-meets-otcid-disclosure-requirements-fo-1249776