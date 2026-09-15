Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. Announces Extension of DURTEQ Letter of Intent and Continued Progress Toward Definitive Agreement

Strategic Partnership Advances Toward Definitive Agreement Targeted for October 15, 2026

PEMBROKE PINES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTCID:GRLF), an emerging growth company and distributor of premium cigars and agricultural integration platforms, today announced that the Company and DURTEQ (DURTEQ.COM), have agreed to extend the terms of their Letter of Intent (LOI), originally executed and announced on August 11, 2026, as the parties continue negotiations toward a definitive agreement.

The extension provides the parties additional time to finalize the structure, terms, conditions, and documentation necessary to advance the proposed strategic transaction. The parties are targeting October 15, 2026, for the execution of a definitive agreement, subject to the completion of due diligence, negotiation and execution of mutually acceptable definitive documentation, and satisfaction of customary closing conditions and any required approvals.

The proposed strategic relationship is expected to provide Green Leaf Innovations with exclusive or preferred distribution and integration rights for DURTEQ's comprehensive commercial line of liquid and dry powder organic fertilizers, while combining DURTEQ's proprietary agricultural and marine biotechnology with Green Leaf Innovations' established distribution capabilities and international market relationships.

"We are pleased with the progress made since announcing our LOI in August and believe the additional time will allow both companies to properly complete the remaining work necessary to move toward a definitive agreement," said Roberto Mederos, Chief Executive Officer of Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. "Our objective is to establish a long-term strategic relationship that combines DURTEQ's innovative technology and sustainable agricultural solutions with Green Leaf's distribution platform and international reach. We believe this opportunity has the potential to create meaningful value for both companies and their respective stakeholders."

DURTEQ has developed a proprietary Hub-and-Spoke robotic architecture designed to intercept, process, and valorize the "Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt," addressing a significant environmental challenge while creating opportunities for high-value commercial applications. The Company's technology supports the development of liquid and dry powder organic fertilizers intended to enhance soil microbiology, crop productivity, and sustainable agricultural practices.

Daniel Brody, MBA, Chief Investment Officer of DURTEQ, stated, "The extension of the LOI reflects the commitment of both parties to completing the process carefully and strategically. We remain focused on establishing the appropriate framework for a long-term partnership with Green Leaf Innovations and believe their distribution capabilities and international relationships can play an important role in the commercialization and expansion of DURTEQ's agricultural product platform."

The parties are continuing discussions regarding the definitive structure of the proposed transaction, commercial arrangements, distribution and integration rights, manufacturing and deployment initiatives, and other customary terms. The parties currently anticipate targeting October 15, 2026, for execution of a definitive agreement; however, there can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be executed by that date, or at all.

ABOUT DURTEQ

DURTEQ (formerly CERA CELL CORP.) is an innovator in fertilizers, marine biotechnology, and sargassum valorization systems. The Company has pioneered a proprietary Hub-and-Spoke robotic architecture to intercept, process, and valorize the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt, converting environmental nuisances into high-value agricultural product verticals, including premium liquid and dry powder organic fertilizers.

ABOUT GREEN LEAF INNOVATIONS, INC.

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTCID:GRLF) is an emerging growth company and distributor of premium consumer goods and agricultural integration platforms. The Company's portfolio features renowned handmade cigar brands-including CUBANACAN, MEDEROS, and TABACALERA SERRANO-manufactured in Estelí, Nicaragua by the third-generation Mederos tobacco family. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, SOFLO Wholesaler Group, Inc., and international partnerships, Green Leaf distributes to over 400 retail locations and luxury properties worldwide, including the Ritz-Carlton and Bvlgari in the UAE. Building on this established footprint, the Company is dedicated to expanding a diversified portfolio of high-value brands and strategic partnerships to drive sustainable, long-term shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the anticipated execution of a definitive agreement with DURTEQ, the proposed strategic relationship, distribution and integration rights, commercialization opportunities, manufacturing and deployment initiatives, and the anticipated timing of the parties' negotiations. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability of the parties to negotiate and execute definitive agreements; completion of due diligence; satisfaction of closing conditions; regulatory approvals; market acceptance of sargassum-derived organic fertilizers; commercialization and manufacturing challenges; general economic conditions; and other factors described in the Company's filings available on OTC Markets. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and Green Leaf Innovations undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT:

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

15800 Pines Blvd., Suite 3200

Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

Phone: 800-303-6268

Email: info@greenleafinnovation.com

Investor Relations: Ryan Medico

SOURCE: Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/green-leaf-innovations-inc.-announces-extension-of-durteqtm-letter-of-1220543