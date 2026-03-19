Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CRVH) ("Chilco River") or ("the Company") a beverage company focused on premium bourbon, luxury tequila, and ready-to-drink ("RTD") spirits today announced it has entered into a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Green Leaf Innovations, Inc (OTCID: GRLF) ("Green Leaf") to develop and launch a premium cigar line, marking Chilco River's strategic entry into the luxury cigar segment.

The collaboration is designed to align with the upcoming launch of Mr. Cliff's Premium Bourbon, positioning Chilco River at the intersection of two complementary premium lifestyle categories. The Company conducted an extensive vetting process to identify a partner capable of delivering cigars of the highest quality ensuring alignment with the flavor profile, craftsmanship, and brand identity of Mr. Cliff's.

Premium cigars and bourbon have long been recognized as a natural pairing, sharing deep-rooted traditions in craftsmanship, aging, and nuanced flavor profiles. This partnership is intended to enhance consumer experience by delivering a curated, complementary offer that reflects Chilco River's focus on premiumization and elevated lifestyle branding.

"From the outset, our goal was to identify a partner who could match the level of quality and diligence that defines Mr. Cliff's Premium Bourbon," said Chief Executive Officer, Will Lovett. "After a rigorous evaluation process, Green Leaf stood out as the obvious choice. This partnership represents more than a product extension it is a natural evolution of our vision to build a cohesive premium lifestyle portfolio that resonates with discerning consumers."

"We are excited to collaborate with Chilco River on this unique opportunity. Our team is committed to developing a premium cigar that not only meets the highest standards of craftsmanship but also complements the distinct character of Mr. Cliff's Premium Bourbon. Together, we aim to create a refined experience that speaks to both cigar enthusiasts and premium spirits consumers alike," stated Chief Executive Officer, Robert Mederos.

Positioned at the Intersection of Two Accelerating Premium Categories

Chilco River believes the timing of this partnership is supported by strong, long-term growth trends across both the premium cigar and premium beverage alcohol markets. The global luxury cigar market, valued at approximately $13.3 billion in 2022, is projected to grow steadily through 2030, with some estimates suggesting it could approach $25 billion by the end of the decade. Growth in premium handmade cigars, the highest-value segment is being driven by increasing demand from affluent consumers, the expansion of cigar lounges and luxury hospitality venues, and the broader premiumization trend shaping consumer spending. The United States remains the largest market for premium handmade cigars, with Nicaragua where Green Leaf Innovations' cigars are produced continuing to serve as a leading exporter to the U.S.

In parallel, the premium beverage alcohol market continues to experience robust expansion. The global premium spirits market is projected to more than double by 2030, supported by strong consumer demand for high-quality, authentic brands and elevated drinking experiences. The broader premium alcohol category is also expected to see significant growth, with tequila, bourbon, and ready-to-drink cocktails-core categories within Chilco River's portfolio among the fastest-growing segments. This momentum is being fueled by evolving cocktail culture, brand storytelling, and increasing demand from millennial and Gen Z consumers seeking premium, experience-driven products.

Together, these converging markets represent a significant global opportunity, reinforcing Chilco River's strategy to build a cohesive premium lifestyle platform that connects complementary product categories and engages a high-value consumer base.

About the Collaboration

Under the terms of the LOI, Green Leaf Innovations will design and manufacture a custom, premium private-label cigar exclusively for Chilco River Holdings. The cigar will be crafted to complement the tasting notes and brand identity of Chilco River's beverage portfolio, including Mr. Cliff's Premium Bourbon.

Specific details regarding blends, packaging, branding, distribution channels, and commercial terms remain subject to the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement between the parties.

About Chilco River Holdings, Inc.

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CRVH) is a beverage alcohol holding company focused on the acquisition, development, marketing, and distribution of premium alcohol brands across multiple categories, including tequila, bourbon, and ready-to-drink cocktails. The Company's strategy is centered on building a diversified portfolio of consumer-focused brands while pursuing disciplined market expansion, strategic partnerships, and long-term brand development initiatives designed to support sustainable growth.

For additional information, shareholders are encouraged to review the Company's filings and public disclosures available through the OTC Markets website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the company's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, including statements relating to the development and launch of the Excuse Mixers brand, anticipated production activities, potential distribution opportunities, market expansion, and the company's strategy to develop and acquire beverage alcohol brands.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, regulatory approvals, production timelines, supply chain considerations, consumer demand, distribution arrangements, competition within the beverage alcohol industry, and other factors that may impact on the company's business and operations.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

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Source: Chilco River Holdings, Inc.