Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.: Green Leaf Innovations Positioned for Continued Growth as Premium Cigar Market Expands.

Cigar Association of America Reports 4.6% Increase in Q3 2025 Imports; Nicaragua Leads with 190.4 Million Cigars

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTC PINK:GRLFD), an emerging growth company specializing in the marketing and distribution of handmade premium cigars, today highlighted the company's strategic positioning within a thriving premium cigar market following the release of robust industry data from the Cigar Association of America (CAA).

According to the latest CAA import figures reported by Cigar Aficionado, U.S. handmade cigar imports rose 4.6 percent during the first three quarters of 2025, reaching 318.6 million cigars. Nicaragua, where Green Leaf Innovations manufactures its premium cigar portfolio, continues to lead all producing nations with 190.4 million cigars imported-a 2.1 percent increase over the same period in 2024. The data suggests 2025 will mark the fifth consecutive year where premium cigar imports exceed 400 million units.

Green Leaf Innovations is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this sustained market growth through its vertically integrated operations. The Company's manufacturing facility in Estelí, Nicaragua-the heart of premium cigar country-combined with its expanded distribution network following the September 2024 acquisition of SOFLO Wholesaler Group, provides a competitive foundation for capturing additional market share.

"These industry figures validate what we've been building at Green Leaf Innovations," said Roberto Mederos, Chief Executive Officer. "Our third-generation Cuban tobacco heritage, rooted in Nicaragua's premier growing regions, positions us at the center of the world's leading cigar-producing nation. With our expanded portfolio of brands including CUBANACAN, MEDEROS, TABACALERA SERRANO, MAL.CRI.AO and COCOA brands with our goal of reaching 1,000 independent retail cigar shops by year-end, we are well-prepared to participate in this continued industry growth."

The Company's distribution network now serves over 400 retail locations across the United States, including cigar lounges, smoke shops, convenience stores, and duty-free shops. Green Leaf Innovations continues to pursue its strategic objective of expanding partnerships with independent cigar retailers, offering its diverse portfolio of Nicaraguan, Honduran, Dominican, Ecuadorian, and Mexican tobacco blends.

Additionally, the Company's international expansion through partnerships such as Le Cigaro FZ-LLC in Dubai and the UAE demonstrates Green Leaf Innovations' ability to extend its reach into high-value global markets, further diversifying its revenue streams.

About Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. is a Florida corporation and emerging growth company engaged in the marketing and distribution of handmade premium cigars. The Company strategically imports and distributes premium cigar brands manufactured in Estelí, Nicaragua, led by the Mederos family-third-generation Cuban cigar makers with heritage dating back to the 1800s in CUBA. Green Leaf's portfolio includes CUBANACAN, MEDEROS, TABACALERA SERRANO, MAL.CRI.AO, and COCOA brands. The Company distributes to cigar lounges, smoke shops, convenience stores, and vape shops across the United States and international markets and committed to delivering exceptional products to cigar enthusiasts while building shareholder value.

For more information, visit www.greenleafinnovation.com or follow @otcgrlf on X.

