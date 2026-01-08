Anzeige
Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.: Green Leaf Innovations Announces Strategic Reduction of Authorized Shares from 60,000,000,000 Billion to 50,000,000 Million

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTCID:GRLFD), a leading distributor of premium handmade cigars, today announced that its Board of Directors, with the approval of the majority shareholder, has authorized a significant reduction in the Company's authorized common shares from Sixty Billion (60,000,000,000) shares to Fifty Million (50,000,000) shares.

This strategic corporate action represents a 1,200-to-1 reduction in authorized capital and reflects the Board's commitment to optimizing the Company's capital structure, enhancing per-share value, and demonstrating fiscal responsibility to current and prospective shareholders.

Key Benefits of the Authorized Share Reduction:

Enhanced Shareholder Value: By significantly reducing the number of authorized shares, the Company is taking decisive action to improve per-share metrics and demonstrate its commitment to maximizing returns for shareholders.

Reduced Dilution Risk: The reduction in authorized shares limits the potential for future dilution, providing greater certainty and confidence to investors regarding the Company's equity structure.

Improved Capital Structure: This action aligns the Company's authorized capital with its operational needs and growth strategy, reflecting a more disciplined approach to equity management.

Increased Investor Appeal: A streamlined capital structure positions the Company more favorably for institutional consideration and enhances the overall attractiveness of the Company's securities.

Roberto Mederos, Chief Executive Officer of Green Leaf Innovations, commented, "This authorized share reduction is a clear demonstration of our Board's unwavering commitment to creating long-term value for our shareholders. Following our transformational 2024, which included the successful acquisition of SOFLO Wholesaler Group and record revenue growth exceeding 1,000%, we believe now is the appropriate time to optimize our capital structure. This action reflects our confidence in the Company's trajectory and our dedication to responsible corporate governance. We are building a company that our shareholders can be proud of, and this reduction in authorized shares is a significant step in that direction."

The Company will file the necessary Certificate of Amendment with the Secretary of State of Florida.

ABOUT GREEN LEAF INNOVATIONS, INC.

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. is a premier distributor and manufacturer of handmade premium cigars, including renowned brands such as CUBANACAN, MEDEROS, MAL.CRI.AO, TABACALERA SERRANO and others. With operations spanning Nicaragua's premier tobacco-growing regions and distribution reaching over 400 retail locations across the United States, Green Leaf Innovations is committed to delivering exceptional products to cigar enthusiasts while building shareholder value.

For more information, visit www.greenleafinnovation.com or follow @otcgrlf on X.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: market acceptance of the recapitalized share structure, competitive conditions in the premium cigar market, regulatory changes, capital availability, and general economic conditions. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.
Email: info@greenleafinnovation.com
Contact: Ryan Medico
Phone: (800) 303-6268
Website: www.greenleafinnovation.com

SOURCE: Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/green-leaf-innovations-announces-strategic-reduction-of-authorized-sha-1125606

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
