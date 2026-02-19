PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTC PINK:GRLFD), an emerging growth company specializing in the marketing and distribution of handmade premium cigars, Comments on Recent Developments in Cuba and Potential Implications for the Tobacco Industry., we are focused on opportunities within the global tobacco sector closely monitoring recent developments in Cuba and the evolving regulatory and economic landscape that may shape future trade and investment conditions.

Cuba has long held a historic and internationally recognized position in the premium tobacco industry. The country's tobacco-growing regions, established cultivation practices, and globally respected brands have contributed significantly to its reputation in the global premium cigar and leaf markets.

Cuba's cigar monopoly reports $827 million in revenues in 2024, 2025 numbers not published yet.

Because of the outsized lack of supply of Cuban cigars, these numbers are somewhat irrelevant. If Habanos S.A. wanted to make a specific market more important, it could easily supply that market with more cigars. For many years, demand for Cuban cigars has far outstripped supply. "The demand of our clients are not fully covered," acknowledged commercial vice president Jorge Pérez Martell.Habanos sells no cigars to the United States, due to the longstanding U.S. Embargo on Cuba. The State Of Habanos: 2024 Was A Record Year; China Still The No. 1 Market | Cigar Aficionado

"Our industry has deep historical ties to Cuba's heritage and craftsmanship," added CEO/Roberto Mederos. "We remain optimistic about any development that supports economic stability, quality tobacco cultivation, and responsible trade within a transparent regulatory framework."

If further normalization of trade or regulatory adjustments were to occur, potential implications for the broader tobacco industry could include:

Expanded access to Cuban-grown tobacco products in new markets

Increased supply chain integration opportunities

Strategic partnerships between domestic and international tobacco companies

Greater competition and product diversification in the premium segment

Potential investment opportunities related to cultivation, processing, distribution, and branding.

The premium tobacco segment, in particular, could experience structural shifts should broader market access develop. Cuban tobacco is widely regarded for its distinct characteristics, and changes in trade frameworks could influence pricing dynamics, brand positioning, and competitive strategy across the industry.

GRLF believes that disciplined monitoring of geopolitical developments is an important component of long-term strategic planning. The Company continues to evaluate global trends, regulatory environments, and supply chain opportunities consistent with its growth objectives and compliance obligations.

At this time, GRLF has not announced any specific transactions, agreements, or operational changes related to Cuba. The Company remains committed to transparency, regulatory compliance, and prudent strategic evaluation as developments unfold.

About Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. is a Florida corporation and emerging growth company engaged in the marketing and distribution of handmade premium cigars. The Company strategically imports and distributes premium cigar brands manufactured in Estelí, Nicaragua, led by the Mederos family-third-generation Cuban cigar makers with heritage dating back to the 1800s in CUBA. Green Leaf's portfolio includes CUBANACAN, MEDEROS, TABACALERA SERRANO, MAL.CRI.AO, and COCOA brands. The Company distributes to cigar lounges, smoke shops, convenience stores, and vape shops across the United States and international markets and committed to delivering exceptional products to cigar enthusiasts while building shareholder value.

For more information, visit www.greenleafinnovation.com or follow @otcgrlf on X.

