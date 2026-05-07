Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CRVH) ("Chilco River" or "the Company") a beverage company focused on premium whiskey, luxury tequila, and ready-to-drink ("RTD") spirits, announces it has officially received approval from the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau ("TTB"), including the issuance of its official Certificate of Label Approval ("COLA"), marking the final major regulatory milestone prior to launch in the United States market.





Official COLA Label

The approval represents the culmination of a comprehensive international regulatory process required to bring a premium tequila brand from production in Mexico to legal commercialization in the United States.

The process began with certification and approval through Mexico's Consejo Regulador del Tequila ("CRT"), the governing body responsible for ensuring tequila authenticity, production standards, origin compliance, and export authorization. Following CRT approval and completion of all required manufacturing, labeling, and export protocols in Mexico, Chilco River advanced through the final U.S. regulatory stages with the TTB and COLA approval process.

With these approvals now secured, Chilco River has the ability to officially import, distribute, market, and launch Excuse Tequila Diamond Edition throughout the United States.

"This is an incredibly exciting moment for Chilco River and our shareholders," stated Chief Executive Officer, Will Lovett. "Receiving final TTB and COLA approval is the last major regulatory step before commercial launch and validates months of hard work, coordination, and execution between our U.S. and Mexican partners. Excuse Tequila Diamond Edition was built to be a standout ultra-premium tequila brand, and we are now positioned to move aggressively into the U.S. market."

The Company noted that the approvals pave the way for the next phase of operational execution, including import logistics, distribution partnerships, retail placement initiatives, e-commerce expansion, and strategic marketing campaigns surrounding the official launch of the brand.

Excuse Tequila Diamond Edition is positioned within the fast-growing luxury tequila category, which has experienced significant consumer demand and major acquisition activity across the spirits industry in recent years.

Chilco River expects to provide shareholders with additional updates next week regarding initial shipments, distribution rollouts, strategic partnerships, sales initiatives, and broader brand expansion plans.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the company's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, including statements relating to the development and launch of the Excuse Mixers brand, anticipated production activities, potential distribution opportunities, market expansion, and the company's strategy to develop and acquire beverage alcohol brands.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, regulatory approvals, production timelines, supply chain considerations, consumer demand, distribution arrangements, competition within the beverage alcohol industry, and other factors that may impact on the company's business and operations.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296473

Source: Chilco River Holdings, Inc.