Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CRVH) ("Chilco River" or "the Company") a beverage company focused on premium whiskey, luxury tequila, and ready-to-drink ("RTD") spirits, is excited to announce the acquisition of Daru Whiskey ("Daru"), an international award-winning premium whiskey brand, in an all restricted stock transaction.

This strategic acquisition further strengthens Chilco River's expanding portfolio, adding a distinctive, culturally inspired premium whiskey brand with strong early traction, industry recognition, and a scalable distribution footprint.

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A Breakout Brand with Proven Momentum

Founded in 2020 by the Sran brothers, Daru Whiskey quickly established itself as a differentiated and compelling brand in the premium whiskey category. Inspired by their family heritage and a legacy of distilling in India, Daru delivers a modern, high-quality whiskey experience to a broad and growing audience.

Daru's flagship product is crafted from a 100% Canadian corn mash-bill, aged for three years in rare Canadian oak barrels. Filtered through activated charcoal via a proprietary process and bottled at 90 proof, Daru delivers a smooth, premium profile designed for both enthusiasts and new consumers alike.

Award-Winning Quality

Daru has already earned significant industry recognition, including top honors at the 2021 Craft Spirits Distillers Awards, where it achieved:

Best of Show

Best in Class

Best Brown Spirit

Best Whiskey

Double Gold Medal

98/100 Points

Daru Whiskey also won a silver medal at the prestigious 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and scored 83/100 points at the renowned USA Spirits Ratings Competition in 2022.

These accolades validate the brand's quality and position as a standout entrant in the highly competitive whiskey market.

Distribution & Consumer Demand

Daru's early commercial success compliments their compelling product offering, highlighting strong consumer demand and effective go-to-market execution:

12,000+ social media followers, driving brand awareness and engagement.

Previously in 50+ retail and restaurant locations across California and Arizona

Placed in premium national retailers such as Total Wine

Strategic partnerships with leading platforms including Flaviar, PourMore, Caskers, and Drizly

Distribution agreement with Southern Glazer's in California and expansion plans into Florida

This traction aligns with Chilco River's strategy of acquiring brands with proven product-market fit and scaling them through expanded distribution and marketing.

Strategic Fit with Chilco River Platform

The acquisition of Daru Whiskey enhances Chilco River's ability to capitalize on high-growth segments within premium spirits, particularly among diverse and culturally inspired brands.

"Daru represents exactly the type of brand we look to bring into the Chilco River platform-authentic, award-winning, and already demonstrating meaningful traction," said Will Lovett, Chief Executive Officer of Chilco River. "We believe Daru has significant runway for growth across new states, retail channels, and international markets, and we are excited to accelerate that expansion."

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the agreement, Chilco River acquired 100% of Daru Whiskey in an all-restricted stock transaction, aligning long-term incentives between both organizations and reinforcing a shared vision for growth.

Looking Ahead

With Chilco River's operational expertise, distribution relationships, and capital markets platform, the Company plans to:

Expand Daru's distribution footprint nationwide

Increase presence in major retail and on premises accounts

Accelerate direct-to-consumer and online sales channels

Introducing new product extensions and line innovations

Explore international market opportunities

The acquisition underscores Chilco River's continued execution of its business plan to build a dynamic portfolio of premium spirits brands with strong consumer appeal and scalable growth potential.

About Chilco River Holdings, Inc.

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CRVH) is a beverage alcohol holding company focused on the acquisition, development, marketing, and distribution of premium alcohol brands across multiple categories, including tequila, bourbon, and ready-to-drink cocktails. The Company's strategy is centered on building a diversified portfolio of consumer-focused brands while pursuing disciplined market expansion, strategic partnerships, and long-term brand development initiatives designed to support sustainable growth.

About Daru Whiskey

Daru Whiskey is an award-winning premium whiskey brand founded in 2020 by the Sran brothers, inspired by their heritage and a legacy of distilling rooted in India. Crafted from a 100% Canadian corn mash bill and aged in rare Canadian oak barrels, Daru delivers a smooth, refined, and approachable whiskey experience. Recognized with top industry honors, including Best of Show and Double Gold at the Craft Spirits Distillers Awards, the brand has quickly gained traction through expanding retail, on-premise, and online distribution, positioning Daru as a culturally inspired premium spirit with strong growth potential.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the company's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, including statements relating to the development and launch of the Excuse Mixers brand, anticipated production activities, potential distribution opportunities, market expansion, and the company's strategy to develop and acquire beverage alcohol brands.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, regulatory approvals, production timelines, supply chain considerations, consumer demand, distribution arrangements, competition within the beverage alcohol industry, and other factors that may impact on the company's business and operations.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

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Source: Chilco River Holdings, Inc.