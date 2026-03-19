Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent with Chilco River Holdings, Inc. to Launch Exclusive Collaboration Private Label Cigar

Partnership Unites Two of the Fastest-Growing Luxury Consumer Markets - Premium Handmade Cigars and Premium Beverage Alcohol

PEMBROKE PINES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTCID:GRLF), a leading distributor of premium handmade cigars, is pleased to announce the execution of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:CRVH), a premium beverage alcohol holding company, to create a custom collaboration private label cigar line exclusively crafted by Green Leaf Innovations for Chilco River Holdings and its portfolio of premium alcohol brands.

The collaboration will leverage Green Leaf Innovations' third-generation cigar-making heritage and its manufacturing operations in Estelí, Nicaragua - the world's premier tobacco-growing region - to produce a bespoke, premium private label cigar designed to complement and enhance the luxury drinking occasions associated with Chilco River's portfolio of tequila, bourbon, and ready-to-drink cocktail brands.

"This partnership with Chilco River Holdings is a natural convergence of two luxury lifestyle categories that consumers have long enjoyed together. Premium cigars and premium spirits have always shared the same moment - whether it's a glass of aged bourbon, a fine tequila, or a handcrafted cocktail, a premium cigar elevates the entire experience. By combining our craft with Chilco River's exceptional beverage portfolio, we are creating something that speaks directly to the sophisticated, experience-driven consumer who demands the best of both worlds. We look forward to finalizing the details of this collaboration and delivering a product worthy of both brands."

- Roberto Mederos, Chief Executive Officer, Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

"When we look at what Green Leaf Innovations has built - the generational heritage, the Nicaraguan manufacturing, the brands that are already earning their place in the world's most prestigious venues - we see a partner that shares our conviction that the real opportunity is not simply in putting a label on a product. The real opportunity is in building something that belongs in the same conversation as the world's great luxury brands. This collaboration is about positioning. It is about creating an experience - a cigar that is inseparable from the ritual of enjoying an exceptional spirit - and bringing that experience to consumers everywhere from South Florida to Dubai to the Formula 1 paddock. We are not just making a cigar. We are extending a lifestyle, and we intend to take that message to the global market."

- William A. Lovett, President & Chief Executive Officer, Chilco River Holdings, Inc.

Two Converging Markets Poised for Significant Growth Through 2030

The timing of this collaboration is strategically aligned with powerful, parallel market tailwinds in both the premium cigar and premium beverage alcohol industries.

The global luxury cigar market, valued at approximately $13.34 billion in 2022, is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% through 2030, according to Grand View Research - with some analysts projecting the market could approach $25.26 billion by 2030. Premium handmade cigars, the highest-value segment, are growing at an even faster pace, driven by rising demand among affluent consumers, the global expansion of cigar lounges and luxury hospitality venues, and the premiumization trend sweeping consumer spending. The United States remains the world's largest market for handmade premium cigars by revenue, with Nicaragua - where Green Leaf Innovations' cigars are manufactured - holding its position as the top exporting nation for handmade cigars to the U.S. market.

The premium beverage alcohol market is experiencing equally dynamic growth. The global premium spirits market, valued at approximately $158 billion in 2022, is projected to reach $343.74 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of approximately 10.2%, according to Data Bridge Market Research. The broader premium alcohol market is estimated to reach $950.84 billion by 2030, growing at a 9.76% CAGR from $596.77 billion in 2025. The categories represented in Chilco River Holdings' portfolio - tequila, bourbon, and ready-to-drink cocktails - are among the fastest-growing subcategories within premium spirits, fueled by cocktail culture, brand authenticity, and the millennial and Gen Z consumer's appetite for elevated lifestyle experiences.

Together, the global luxury cigar and premium spirits markets represent a combined multi-hundred-billion-dollar opportunity, and brands that successfully bridge both categories stand to capture a highly engaged, affluent consumer base.

About the Collaboration

Under the terms of the LOI, Green Leaf Innovations will design and manufacture a custom premium private label cigar exclusively for Chilco River Holdings, crafted to complement the tasting notes and brand identity of Chilco River's beverage portfolio. Details regarding specific blends, packaging, branding, distribution channels, and commercial terms are subject to a definitive agreement to be finalized between the parties.

About Chilco River Holdings, Inc.

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:CRVH) is a beverage alcohol holding company focused on the acquisition, development, marketing, and distribution of premium alcohol brands across multiple categories, including tequila, bourbon, and ready-to-drink cocktails. The Company's strategy is centered on building a diversified portfolio of consumer-focused brands while pursuing disciplined market expansion, strategic partnerships, and long-term brand development initiatives designed to support sustainable growth. For additional information, shareholders are encouraged to review the Company's filings and public disclosures available through the OTC Markets website.

About Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTCID:GRLF) is a Florida corporation and an emerging growth company specializing in the marketing and distribution of premium handmade cigars. The Company's portfolio includes the renowned CUBANACAN, MEDEROS, MAL.CRI.AO, COCOA (MGE ANTALYA), TABACALERA SERRANO and other brands, manufactured at its Estelí, Nicaragua operations by the Mederos family - a third-generation Cuban tobacco family with roots in the craft dating back to the 1800s. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, SOFLO Wholesaler Group, Inc., Green Leaf Innovations distributes to more than 400 retail locations nationwide, including cigar lounges, smoke shops, convenience stores, vape shops, and duty-free retailers. The Company also maintains an international presence through its partnership with Le Cigaro FZ-LLC in Dubai, with distribution across the Ritz-Carlton, W Hotel, and Bvlgari properties in the UAE.

For more information, visit www.greenleafinnovations.com or follow @otcgrlf on social media.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the ability to finalize a definitive agreement with Chilco River Holdings; changes in consumer preferences; competition within the premium cigar and beverage alcohol markets; regulatory changes affecting the tobacco industry; general economic conditions; and other factors described in the Company's filings available on OTC Markets. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and Green Leaf Innovations undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

CONTACT

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

15800 Pines Blvd., Suite 3200, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

Phone: 800-303-6268 | Email: info@greenleafinnovation.com

Investor Relations: Ryan Medico

SOURCE: Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/green-leaf-innovations-inc.-signs-letter-of-intent-with-chilco-river-h-1149137