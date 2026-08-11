Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 25% Equity Interest in DURTEQ

Strategic Partnership Unites Premium Agricultural Innovation with Global Distribution Network

PEMBROKE PINES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTCID:GRLF), an emerging growth company and distributor of premium consumer goods and agricultural integration platforms, is pleased to announce the execution of a Non- binding Letter of Intent (LOI) dated August 3, 2026, to acquire a 25% equity interest on a fully diluted basis in CERA CELL CORP.DURTEQ (DURTEQ.COM), an innovator in fertilizers, marine biotechnology, and sargassum valorization systems.

Under the terms of the strategic transaction, Green Leaf Innovations will secure exclusive or preferred distribution and integration rights for DURTEQ's comprehensive commercial line of liquid and dry powder organic fertilizers. Consideration for the transaction will include Preferred Shares of GRLF valued in accordance with the agreed-upon terms.

"This strategic investment marks a monumental leap forward for Green Leaf Innovations as we expand our operational horizons into high-growth, sustainable biotechnology and agricultural solutions," said Roberto Mederos, Chief Executive Officer of Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. "DURTEQ has successfully engineered a revolutionary approach to transforming one of the planet's most persistent ecological challenges into high-value commercial assets. By combining our robust distribution network with DURTEQ's advanced proprietary technology, we are unlocking exceptional value for our shareholders while championing sustainable environmental stewardship."

DURTEQ has pioneered a proprietary Hub-and-Spoke robotic architecture designed to intercept, process, and valorize the "Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt"-turning a multi-billion-dollar environmental and ecological nuisance into high-value product verticals. This includes a full commercial line of liquid and dry powder organic fertilizers that enhance soil microbiology, crop yield, and sustainable agricultural practices worldwide.

"When we look at the trajectory of sustainable agriculture and marine biotechnology, the imperative is clear: we must scale solutions that are both ecologically transformative and commercially viable," stated Daniel Brody, MBA, Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of DURTEQ. "In Green Leaf Innovations, we have found an ideal strategic partner with deep operational expertise, an established distribution footprint, and a shared vision for global market expansion. This alliance enables us to accelerate our manufacturing deployment and bring our high-performance organic fertilizers to agricultural markets on a massive scale."

Details regarding final integration milestones, distribution logistics, and definitive agreements are currently being finalized between the parties. The final closing is anticipated by September 15, 2026.

*ABOUT DURTEQ*

DURTEQ (formerly CERA CELL CORP.) is an innovator in fertilizers, marine biotechnology, and sargassum valorization systems. The Company has pioneered a proprietary Hub-and-Spoke robotic architecture to intercept, process, and valorize the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt, converting environmental nuisances into high-value agricultural product verticals, including premium liquid and dry powder organic fertilizers.

*ABOUT GREEN LEAF INNOVATIONS, INC.*

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTCID:GRLF) is an emerging growth company and distributor of premium consumer goods and agricultural integration platforms. The Company's portfolio features renowned handmade cigar brands-including CUBANACAN, MEDEROS, and TABACALERA SERRANO-manufactured in Estelí, Nicaragua by the third-generation Mederos tobacco family. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, SOFLO Wholesaler Group, Inc., and international partnerships, Green Leaf distributes to over 400 retail locations and luxury properties worldwide, including the Ritz-Carlton and Bvlgari in the UAE. Building on this established footprint, the Company is dedicated to expanding a diversified portfolio of high-value brands and strategic equity partnerships to drive sustainable, long-term shareholder value.

*Safe Harbor Statement:*

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the ability to finalize a definitive agreement with DURTEQ; regulatory approvals; market acceptance of sargassum-derived organic fertilizers; general economic conditions; and other factors described in the Company's filings available on OTC Markets. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and Green Leaf Innovations undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

CONTACT:

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

15800 Pines Blvd., Suite 3200

Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

Phone: 800-303-6268

Email: info@greenleafinnovation.com

Investor Relations: Ryan Medico

SOURCE: Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/green-leaf-innovations-inc.-signs-letter-of-intent-to-acquire-25-equit-1206136