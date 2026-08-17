Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. Updates Shareholders on Strategic Expansion: Launching New Luxury Cigar Brand, Comprehensive Accessory Lines and New E-Commerce VIP Member Club. Following Recent DURTEQ Letter of Intent

PEMBROKE PINES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTCID:GRLF), a leading distributor of premium handmade cigars and agricultural integration platforms, is proud to provide an exciting corporate update to its valued shareholders. Building upon the momentum of last week's announced Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire a 25% equity interest in DURTEQ, Green Leaf Innovations is officially unveiling plans for a major expansion into a diversified luxury brand ecosystem.

Expanding Beyond into a Multi-Category Luxury Brands & Accessories e-commerce ecosystem.

In light of recent strategic developments, the company is moving forward to establish itself as much more than a traditional cigar company. By combining deep-rooted agricultural expertise with high-end consumer products, GRLF intends to develop a comprehensive luxury brand of products designed to continuously drive and maximize shareholder value.

We will add other luxury products to grow shareholder value. We are going to be not just a premium cigar company."

Roberto Mederos, Chief Executive Officer, Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

Introducing the New Luxury Cigar and Accessory Line

As part of this broader evolution, GRLF is launching an exclusive new luxury line of cigars and high-end accessories.

The Cigar Profile:

Expertly crafted to deliver an exceptionally smooth and consistent smoking experience, the new cigars feature a premium Connecticut shade wrapper that imparts a touch of cream and a subtle, nutty flavor.

Packaging & Presentation:

Each batch will be made available in a beautifully designed 5 count box, available exclusively via our upcoming e-commerce VIP Members only site - delivering an undeniably delicious and inviting experience for aficionados everywhere.

Luxury Accessories:

To complement the cigar experience, the new line will feature an exquisite array of branded lifestyle accessories, including lighters, cutters, ashtrays, humidors and more.

Unrivaled Online Shopping and Expert Customer Service

Backed by passion, dedication, and a commitment to exceptional customer service, Green Leaf Innovations intends to position itself as the definitive online destination for super premium products.

About Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTCID:GRLF) is a Florida corporation and an emerging growth company specializing in the marketing and distribution of premium consumer goods and agricultural integration platforms. Through its subsidiaries and strategic partnerships-including its recent transformative alliance with DURTEQ-the company is dedicated to building a diversified, high-value brand portfolio designed to deliver sustainable long-term value to shareholders.

*Safe Harbor Statement:*

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the ability to finalize a definitive agreement with DURTEQ; regulatory approvals; market acceptance of sargassum-derived organic fertilizers; general economic conditions; and other factors described in the Company's filings available on OTC Markets. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and Green Leaf Innovations undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

CONTACT:

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

15800 Pines Blvd., Suite 3200, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

Phone: 800-303-6268 | Email: info@greenleafinnovation.com

Investor Relations: Ryan Medico

SOURCE: Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/green-leaf-innovations-inc.-updates-shareholders-on-strategic-expansio-1207987