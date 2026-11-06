RenX Enterprises Corp.: RenX Microtec Mill Is Built; Power and Commissioning Are Next

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2026 / RenX Enterprises Corp. (NASDAQ:RENX) ("RenX" or the "Company") today announced that its licensed Microtec UTM 1200 Turbo Mill at its permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida is now fully assembled. The feed conveyor, hopper, metering feeder, screening and magnetic separation unit, and cyclone dust collection system are installed and connected to the mill, completing the fifth of the seven installation milestones the Company laid out on September 30, 2026. Two milestones remain: connecting power and commissioning (the start-up and testing phase), which remain on track for the fourth quarter of 2026. Photographs and video are available at https://www.renxent.com/media.

The mill is designed to turn oversized material that has historically left Myakka City as a lower-value byproduct into specification-grade engineered substrate, a higher-margin product line alongside the compost, mulch, and processed wood products the Company sells today. Florida growers currently source much of their substrate as sphagnum peat and bark shipped from Canada and other regions outside the state, and, as described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, recent U.S. tariff adjustments on imported amendment inputs have created a competitive tailwind for domestic producers of waste-derived substrates.

Power comes next. The Company's regional electric utility is engaged under a previously signed agreement to deliver a dedicated transformer and three-phase service, and the Company is awaiting approval of the electrical permit. Once energized, commissioning will begin: the line will be tested system by system and then run on Myakka City feedstock.

"The mill is built. Every piece of equipment that touches the material is installed and connected, from the conveyor at ground level to the cyclone that catches the dust," said David Villarreal, Chief Executive Officer of RenX Enterprises. "What is left is power, start-up, and bin walls to store the finished product. Florida growers have been importing their substrate for decades, and we expect the next thing our shareholders hear from us on Microtec to be that the line has been energized."

About RenX Enterprises Corp.

RenX Enterprises Corp. is a technology-driven environmental processing and sustainable materials company focused on producing value-added compost, engineered soils, and specialty growing media for agricultural, commercial, and consumer end markets. The Company's platform is designed to be differentiated by its use of advanced milling and material-processing technology, including its licensed Microtec system, to precisely size, refine, and condition organic inputs into consistent, high-performance soil substrates. This technology-enabled approach is intended to allow RenX to move beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacture engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications.

RenX's core operations are anchored by a permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida. At this facility, the Company integrates organics processing, advanced milling, blending, and in-house logistics to support the localized production of proprietary soil substrates and potting media. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Zimmer Equipment Inc., provides commercial hauling and heavy equipment logistics services, supporting both internal material movement and third-party industrial freight customers. The Company believes that by optimizing products for regional feedstocks and customer requirements, it can shorten supply chains, enhance quality control, and improve unit economics while serving higher-value end markets. The Company also owns a portfolio of legacy real estate assets, which it intends to monetize to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets" and similar expressions and include, among others, statements regarding commissioning of the Microtec UTM 1200 Turbo Mill remaining on track for the fourth quarter of 2026; engineered substrate providing Florida growers with an alternative to peat and bark sourced from outside the state and benefiting from tariff adjustments on imported inputs; approval of the electrical permit; the delivery of a dedicated transformer and three-phase service by the Company's regional electric utility and the timing of energization of the line; the sequence of commissioning, including system-by-system testing and runs on Myakka City feedstock; the mill's expected ability to allow RenX to manufacture specification-grade engineered substrate from Florida organic material; adding a higher-margin product line alongside the Company's existing compost, mulch, and processed wood products; the Company's next update to shareholders on the Microtec line being that it has been energized; moving beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacturing engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications; shortening supply chains, enhancing quality control, and improving unit economics while serving higher-value end markets by optimizing products for regional feedstocks and customer requirements; and monetizing the Company's portfolio of legacy real estate assets to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include changes in tariff policy or in the price and availability of imported substrate inputs; the timing of approval of the electrical permit and of the utility's delivery of the transformer and three-phase service; the Company's ability to complete installation of and commission the Microtec UTM 1200 Turbo Mill on the timeline anticipated, including construction, weather, contractor, utility interconnection, permitting, inspection, and integration risks; the performance of the mill and related equipment once energized, including the possibility that testing identifies deficiencies requiring repair, modification, or delay; the suitability of Myakka City feedstock for producing engineered substrate meeting customer specifications; the cost of producing engineered substrate and the prices the Company is able to obtain for it; market acceptance of engineered growing media and bulk materials products, including by Florida growers that currently source substrate from outside the state; the Company's reliance on third-party technologies and partners, including its Microtec licensor and its regional electric utility; the availability and cost of feedstock and other inputs; the Company's ability to maintain adequate liquidity and working capital, including its ability to satisfy, extend, or refinance debt maturities, and to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; the Company's ability to advance monetization initiatives across its real estate and legacy asset portfolio; general economic and market conditions, including those resulting from geopolitical events; and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

For Media and IR inquiries please contact:

info@renxent.com

SOURCE: RenX Enterprises Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/renx-microtec-mill-is-built-power-and-commissioning-are-next-1248127