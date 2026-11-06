New Amsterdam Invest N.V.: New Amsterdam Invest expanding by further acquisition

New Amsterdam Invest expanding by further acquisition

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Amsterdam Invest N.V. ("New Amsterdam Invest", or "NAI"), a commercial real estate company listed on Euronext Amsterdam, announces that it has entered into an agreement, through its subsidiaries, to acquire 100% of the partnership interests in Tamiami Investments 2 Ltd. Tamiami Investments 2 Ltd. is a limited partnership that owns commercial real estate located at 12550 Professional Park Drive, 12600, 12601 & 12621 Corporate Lakes Drive, Fort Myers, Lee County, FL 33913, USA. Closing of the acquisition is expected to occur later in November 2026.

Upon closing, NAI will indirectly own 100% of Tamiami Investments 2 Ltd. and, hence, indirectly 100% of said commercial real estate.

This acquisition entails an investment property, consisting of four (4) buildings producing a combined 174,872 square feet of rentable area which are located in the Gateway area of Fort Myers, Lee County, Florida (USA). The property splits between two (2) office buildings producing a combined 59,772 square feet and two (2) industrial flex buildings producing a combined 115,100 square feet. The buildings were constructed in 2008 and are 97,9% leased to ten tenants as per 30 September 2026, the economic effective date of the acquisition. The total annual rental income excluding service costs amounts to $ 2,336k, of which $ 1,279k relates to the two largest tenants. Upon closing, the results of this acquisition will be attributed to New Amsterdam Invest N.V. from 1 October 2026 and will therefore contribute to the company's results for 2026.

The total consideration for this acquisition (excl transaction costs) amounts to $ 18.4 million, consisting of the net equity of Tamiami Investments 2 Ltd. of $ 12.9 million and a related party loan from the seller of $ 5.5 million. The acquisition balance sheet of Tamiami Investments 2 Ltd. is as follows:

Property 31,725 Equity 12,937 Receivables and other assets 80 Mortgage bank loan 13.465 Cash 760 Loan related party 5,500



Other liabilities 663 Total assets 32,565 Total equity and liabilities 32,565

The acquisition price of $ 18,4 million is expected to be financed at closing by a 2-years loan from external private investors and from available cash.

The existing mortgage bank loan with an annual interest rate of 2.10% above the three year United States Treasury as quoted by the Federal Reserve Statistical Release, subject to a floor of 4.65%, expires at 24 May 2028.

With this acquisition NAI will add a ninth property to its existing properties. Such acquisition is fully aligned with NAI's business objectives and strategy.

NAI and its boards are fully aware of the applicable law as to (potential) conflict of interests and related party transactions. The members of the Management Board of NAI are the same individuals as those serving on the Management Board of Tamiami Capital Ltd. and Tamiami GP LLC, which act as sellers in the announced transaction. Consequently, each of the members of the Management Board has a conflict of interest. Given the conflict of interest of the members of the Management Board and the related party aspect of this acquisition, NAI (i.e. Supervisory Board) took great care with the acquisition process, including as to the decision making in respect thereof. The Supervisory Board engaged its own independent advisors as to the legal and tax aspects and obtained its own valuation reports rendered by independent real estate advisory firms. The members of the Management Board recused themselves from every aspect of the deliberations and decision making by NAI in connection with the acquisition. The Supervisory Board is the only body corporate who, together with its advisors, decided to engage in discussions and negotiations and resolved on NAI entering into the acquisition. This latter board confirms on behalf of NAI the rationale for the acquisition and unanimously approved (i) the acquisition by NAI on its current terms, (ii) the existing third-party financing, (iii) the related transaction documents, and (iv) the decision-making process and execution procedures.

The Supervisory Board is quoted by stating:

"We are growing our portfolio, realizing opportunities we see in the current market for operating high-quality commercial real estate with sound returns for our shareholders."

About New Amsterdam Invest

New Amsterdam Invest N.V. is a commercial real estate company listed at Euronext Amsterdam with operating companies in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The main objective of New Amsterdam Invest is conducting commercial real-estate activities, including the owning, re-developing, acquiring, divesting, maintaining, letting out and/or otherwise operating commercial real estate, all in the broadest possible sense.

All information about New Amsterdam Invest can be found on the company website: www.newamsterdaminvest.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains, or may contain, information about New Amsterdam Invest N.V. within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This press release may include statements, including NAI's financial and operational medium-term objectives that are, or may be deemed to be, 'forward-looking statements'. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms 'believes', 'estimates', 'plans', 'projects', 'anticipates', 'expects', 'intends', 'may', 'will' or 'should' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect NAI's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to NAI's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

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