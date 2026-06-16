New Amsterdam Invest N.V., declares interim dividend

AMSTERDAM, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Amsterdam Invest N.V. (the "Company", or "New Amsterdam Invest", or "NAI"), a commercial real estate company listed on Euronext Amsterdam, announces an interim dividend for the financial year 2026, today.

It is the Company's strategy to be a dividend stock for its investors. The Company aims to pay out a stable yearly dividend in cash between € 0.45 and € 0.65 per share. Based on the expected consolidated results 2026, the Management Board is confident in declaring an interim dividend in cash of € 0.24 per share in New Amsterdam Invest N.V., subject to 15% dividend withholding tax.

The payment of € 0.24 per share will be made to the shareholders before the 1st of July 2026. The relevant dates are as follows:

23 June 2026 Ex-dividend date 24 June 2026 record date 30 June 2026 payment date

About New Amsterdam Invest

New Amsterdam Invest N.V. is a Dutch commercial real estate company listed at Euronext Amsterdam, with operating companies in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The main objective of New Amsterdam Invest is conducting commercial activities, including the owning, (re-)developing, acquiring, divesting, maintaining, letting out and/or otherwise operating commercial real estate, all in the broadest possible meaning.

All information about New Amsterdam Invest can be found on the company website: www.newamsterdaminvest.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains, or may contain, information about New Amsterdam Invest N.V. within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release may include statements, including NAI's financial and operational medium-term objectives that are, or may be deemed to be, 'forward-looking statements'. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms 'believes', 'estimates', 'plans', 'projects', 'anticipates', 'expects', 'intends', 'may', 'will' or 'should' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions.

Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect NAI's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to NAI's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

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