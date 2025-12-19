Anzeige
WKN: A3CT7P | ISIN: NL0015000CG2
Frankfurt
19.12.25 | 08:01
8,900 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
19.12.2025 17:48 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Amsterdam Invest N.V., distribution to shareholders

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Amsterdam Invest N.V. (the "Company", or "New Amsterdam Invest", or "NAI"), a commercial real estate company listed on Euronext Amsterdam, announces a second distribution to shareholders, today.

It is the Company's strategy to be a dividend stock for its investors. The Company aims to pay out a stable yearly dividend in cash between € 0.45 and € 0.65 per share. Based on the expected consolidated results 2025, the Management Board is confident that it is possible to declare a second interim dividend in cash of € 0.225 per share in New Amsterdam Invest N.V., subject to 15% dividend withholding tax.

The payment of €0.225 per ordinary share will be made to the shareholders this month. The relevant dates are as follows:

23 December

ex dividend date

24 December

record date

30 December

payment date

About New Amsterdam Invest

New Amsterdam Invest is a commercial real estate company listed at Euronext Amsterdam with operating companies in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The main objective of New Amsterdam Invest is running commercial activities including the owning, (re-)developing, acquiring, divesting, maintaining, letting out and/or otherwise operating commercial real estate, all in the broadest possible meaning.

All information about New Amsterdam Invest, including its principles and objectives can be found on the company website: www.newamsterdaminvest.com

Disclaimer

Elements of this press release contain or may contain information about New Amsterdam Invest N.V. within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect NAI's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to NAI's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-amsterdam-invest-nv-distribution-to-shareholders-302646870.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
