Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CT7P | ISIN: NL0015000CG2 | Ticker-Symbol: 4C4
Frankfurt
22.10.25 | 08:01
9,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW AMSTERDAM INVEST NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEW AMSTERDAM INVEST NV 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.10.2025 17:36 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Amsterdam Invest N.V. Announces Financing Initiative to Support Real Estate Expansion

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Amsterdam Invest N.V., a commercial real estate company listed on Euronext Amsterdam, today announced a new financing initiative to support the acquisition of new real estate.

The company is offering €10 million in loans to all market parties. The minimum subscription per party is €100,000.

The proceeds will be used to acquire strategic real estate that is in line with New Amsterdam Invest's long-term strategy and growth objectives.

"I am very pleased that we are offering parties the opportunity to invest capital at New Amsterdam Invest N.V.," said Cor Verkade, Investor Relations Manager at New Amsterdam Invest. "In this way, we are offering parties the opportunity to give our company the desired growth. With the intended growth, we will strengthen our market position and create long-term value for our shareholders."

About New Amsterdam Invest

New Amsterdam Invest N.V. is a Dutch company listed on Euronext Amsterdam in commercial real estate, with operating companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The primary objective of New Amsterdam Invest is to conduct commercial activities, including owning, (re)developing, acquiring, divesting, maintaining, renting, and/or otherwise managing commercial real estate, in the broadest sense of the word. All information about New Amsterdam Invest can be found on the company's website: www.newamsterdaminvest.com

Disclaimer

Parts of this press release contain or may contain information about New Amsterdam Invest N.V. within the meaning of Article 7, paragraphs 1 through 4, of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release may contain statements, including NAI's financial and operational medium-term objectives, that are 'forward-looking statements' or may be considered as such. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms 'believes', 'estimates', 'plans', 'projects', 'anticipates', 'expects', 'intends', 'may', 'will', or 'should', or, in any case, their negative or other variations or similar terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events, or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often will differ materially from actual results. Forward-looking statements reflect NAI's current views on future events and are subject to risks regarding future events and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions related to NAI's business.

Forward-looking statements are only valid on the date they are made.

All information about New Amsterdam Invest can be found on the company website: www.newamsterdaminvest.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-amsterdam-invest-nv-announces-financing-initiative-to-support-real-estate-expansion-302591539.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.