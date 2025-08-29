New Amsterdam Invest N.V. is On Track

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Amsterdam Invest N.V. (the "Company", or "New Amsterdam Invest", or "NAI"), a commercial real estate company listed on Euronext Amsterdam, announces its half year results 2025, today.

Aren van Dam, ceo New Amsterdam Invest:

"We are proud to present the half year result of 2025 for New Amsterdam Invest. Despite the valuation differences to the amount of € 1,539k (expense), we remain confident that we will meet our expectations for 2025 unchanged. Company's operational rental results excluding valuation differences increased with € 2,284k to € 4,696k. For the full year of 2025 we expect a profit before tax (excluding valuation differences and non controlling interest) of € 4.1 million.

New Amsterdam Invest wants to position itself as a dividend stock. We aim to meet our financial and quantitative parameters, amongst others a yearly dividend pay-out between € 0,45 to € 0,65 per ordinary share.

In the second half of 2025 our focus will be unchanged: to optimize our organization and to support the operating performance of the group. As management we are confident to build NAI further."

Highlights 2025 Half Year

Rental Income € 9.1 million

Net Rental Income € 5.8 million

Revaluation differences € 1.5 million, expense

Profit before taxes excluding revaluation result € 2.5 million

Net result attributable to shareholders € 0.31 million; non controlling interest € 0.45 million

Earning per share € 0.14

Total investment property € 118 million

Total Equity € 51 million

Cash from operation € 0.2 million

Solvency 41,1%

Outlook 2025

The Company is on track. The net rental income 2025 is expected to be approximately € 11.1 million. Operating expenses will slightly increase in comparison with 2024 in relative terms to € 7.0 million. As a consequence, the Company expects an operating result before tax of € 4.1 million. This result does not include valuation differences, transaction results and or exchange differences.

Business overview

The results from group companies have been included and consolidated within the Company's results for the first half of 2025. The main difference between HY 2025 and HY 2024 is the acquisition, financing and exploration of the investment property Remington House as acquired in November 2024. The management board concluded that there was no reason to have a new valuation carried out per 30 June 2025. This will be done per 31 December 2025.

The net rental income including service expenses charged amounts to € 5,766k (comparative period € 3,452k). The operating result for the period 1 January 2025 to 30 June 2025 amounts to € 4,696k (comparative period previous year € 2,412k). This result does not include valuation differences on investment properties. The operating result consists of net rental income less the costs of the management organization.

The valuation differences HY2025 of investment properties to the amount of € 1,539k (expense) consist of tenant improvements and lease commissions that are charged directly to the result in accordance with accounting rules. However, these investments will also be part of the valuation and fair value of the investment properties as determined at the end of the 2025 financial year.

The financial income and expense HY2025 increased with € 1,087 to € 2,186k because of the bank loan Remington House.

For further details we refer to the Interim Financial Report also published today.

Events after balance sheet date

There have been no relevant events after the balance sheet date.

Interim Financial Statements New Amsterdam Invest first half year 2025

For an overview of the interim financial statements of New Amsterdam Invest for the first half year 2025, we refer to the attached Half Year Report 2025.

About New Amsterdam Invest

New Amsterdam Invest N.V. is a commercial real estate company listed at Euronext Amsterdam with operating companies in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The main objective of New Amsterdam Invest is running commercial activities including the owning, (re-)developing, acquiring, divesting, maintaining, letting out and/or otherwise operating commercial real estate, all in the broadest possible meaning.

All information about New Amsterdam Invest can be found on the company website: www.newamsterdaminvest.com

