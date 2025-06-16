Anzeige
Montag, 16.06.2025
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
WKN: A3CT7P | ISIN: NL0015000CG2
Frankfurt
16.06.25 | 08:03
9,400 Euro
+0,53 % +0,050
PR Newswire
16.06.2025 19:24 Uhr
New Amsterdam Invest N.V., dividend distribution to shareholders

AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Amsterdam Invest N.V. (the "Company", or "New Amsterdam Invest", or "NAI"), a commercial real estate company listed on Euronext Amsterdam, announces the interim dividend financial year 2025, today.

It is the Company's strategy to be a dividend stock for its investors. The Company aims to pay out a stable yearly dividend in cash between € 0,45 and € 0,65 per share. Based on the expected consolidated results 2025, the Management Board is confident that it is possible to declare an interim dividend in cash of € 0,225 per share in New Amsterdam Invest N.V., subject to 15% dividend withholding tax.

The payment of € 0.225 per share will be made to the shareholders this month. The relevant dates are as follows:

23 June

ex dividend date

24 June

record date

30 June

payment date

About New Amsterdam Invest

New Amsterdam Invest N.V. is a Dutch commercial real estate company listed at Euronext Amsterdam with operating companies in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The main objective of New Amsterdam Invest is running commercial activities including the owning, (re-)developing, acquiring, divesting, maintaining, letting out and/or otherwise operating commercial real estate, all in the broadest possible meaning.

All information about New Amsterdam Invest can be found on the company website: www.newamsterdaminvest.com

Disclaimer

Elements of this press release contain or may contain information about New Amsterdam Invest N.V. within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release may include statements, including NAI's financial and operational medium-term objectives that are, or may be deemed to be, 'forward-looking statements'. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms 'believes', 'estimates', 'plans', 'projects', 'anticipates', 'expects', 'intends', 'may', 'will' or 'should' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions.

Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect NAI's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to NAI's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-amsterdam-invest-nv-dividend-distribution-to-shareholders-302482699.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
