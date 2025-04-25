New Amsterdam Invest N.V. annual results and annual report 2024

AMSTERDAM, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Amsterdam Invest N.V. (the "Company", or "New Amsterdam Invest", or "NAI"), a Dutch commercial real estate company listed on Euronext Amsterdam, announces its annual results and annual report for the financial year 2024, today.
Aren van Dam, ceo New Amsterdam Invest commented:
"With modest pride we report on New Amsterdam Invest 2024 results. An operational result of € 9.4 million in our first full year of operation. The operational results for 2024 is significantly positive impacted by valuation differences. These valuation differences amount to € 3.5 million mainly related to Interra Remington, an investment property acquired on 1 November 2024. The result for 2024 amounts to a profit of € 5.2 million.
The Company operates in a challenging environment with risks of significant currency exchange differences, partly due to the present turbulent economic conditions. However we do currently not encounter significant impact on our tenants.
New Amsterdam Invest wants to position itself as a dividend stock. As a consequence we aim to meet our financial and quantitative parameters as set out at listing, which among others includes a yearly dividend pay-out between 4.5% and 6.5% of the Company's equity value.
As management we are confident to build NAI further and to be well on track to realize the articulated financial objectives of the Company."
Financial Highlights
- Rental Income 2024: € 11.1 million
- Net Rental Income 2024: € 7.6 million
- Result for 2024 after non-controlling interest: € 2.7 million
- Earnings per ordinary share: € 0.51
- Total investment property 2024YE: € 128.7 million
- Total Equity 2024YE: € 54.7 million
- Cash generated from operation 2024: € 3.1 million
- Solvency 2024YE: 40.2%
Strategic Highlights
In line with its strategy, NAI acquired a second investment property in the USA on 1 November 2024. This property with an expected rental income 2025 of € 6 million and an annual profit before tax of € 3 million, will contribute significantly to the Company's result, although approximately 41% of the result will be allocated to the minority interest held by our local business partner.
Outlook 2025
For 2025 NAI expects to be profitable and well on track to realize the financial objectives the Company as previously articulated. More specific, NAI reiterates that its current portfolio should enable it to realise a net rental income in the financial year 2025 of approximately 11.6 million and an annual result before tax of € 5 million, excluding potential impact of revaluation of investment property, exchange rate differences, minority share(s), and the results from the acquisition of new investment property.
Business overview 2024
The results from group companies have been included and consolidated within the Company's results. The net rental income including service expenses charged amounts to € 7.6 million. The result before taxation for the financial year 2024 amounts to a profit of € 6.8 million. Included in this profit are the positive valuation differences 2024 in the amount of € 3.5 million.
Further we note that the expected loss on the VAT receivable to the amount of € 330k, as included in the general and other expenses, has been charged to the result in the financial year 2023 and has been fully released in 2024, which results in a comparable difference of € 660k.
Property portfolio
On 1 November 2024, the company acquired the property Interra Remington, Houston USA, via one of its subsidiaries, bringing the total investment properties in the Company's portfolio to seven; five properties in the UK and two properties in the USA, all held by local group companies.
The breakdown of the investments per property at Year-End is as follows:
In €1.000
2024
2023
Somerset House, Birmingham
18.490
16.841
Interra One Park Ten, Houston
17.641
17.948
Travelodge, Edinburgh
13.907
11.569
Sutherland House, Glasgow
9.190
10.475
Blythswood Square, Glasgow
10.557
10.360
Forthstone, Edinburgh
10,738
10.222
Interra Remington, Houston
48.141
0
Total investments at fair value
128.664
77.416
Of the total 2024 rental and service charge income of € 11.1 million, 57% was generated in the UK and 43% in the USA.
Cash flow, and cash position
The cash flow from operating activities 2024 increased and amounts to €3.1 million (previous year €1.0 million). This cash was used for the payment of the interim dividend, distribution of share premium to shareholders and further investments in existing owned properties.
Cash and cash equivalents decreased by approximately €0.4 million to €5.0 million (rounded) as at 31 December 2024. This decrease is largely driven by available cash at Interra Remington.
Share Capital and Share Price
Number of shares
Type of shares
%
31 December 2024
Ordinary shares issued to investors, admitted listing and trading
74.6
3.910.250
Ordinary shares issued to the Promoters (Cornerstone Investment), admitted to listing and trading
24.0
1.257.789
Promoter shares
1.4
73.653
Priority shares issued to Sichting Prioriteit New Amsterdam Invest
0.0
5
100.0
5.241.697
Ordinary shares owned by the Company (Treasury Shares)
943.558
Shares in total
6.185.255
Share capital at €0.04 per share (€ * 1,000)
247
The ordinary share price closed at € 9.00 on 31 December 2024 (31 December 2023: € 9.10)
Tax position
The current tax is based on the taxable result per entity for the reporting period. Up to 31 December 2023, the Company recognized losses. As a result of the profit realized during 2024 the net deferred tax asset, as recognised in 2023, decreased with € 333k, which is charged to the result 2024.
The unused tax losses in the amount of € 1.3 million pertain to the Netherlands and the United Kingdom and, as tax laws currently stand, can be carried forward indefinitely.
Events after balance sheet date
No relevant events after the balance sheet date.
Annual General Meeting scheduled for 6 June 2025 DV
The convocation, explanatory notes, written proxy and further documentation for the AGM will be available in Dutch and English. All relevant documents are available in the download section of NAI's website https://www.newamsterdaminvest.nl/downloads.
The agenda for the AGM includes various items, amongst others, the adoption of the annual accounts as published today, and the reappointment of BDO Audit & Assurance B.V. as external independent auditor of NAI for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2025. Full details of all voting items are published on NAI's website. The annual report of NAI relating to the financial year ending on 31 December 2024 published 16 April 2025, including the financial statements, the reports of the management board and supervisory board and the remuneration report, have also been published on the Company's website.
Financial Calendar
- 25 April 2025, publication Annual Report 2024.
- 25 April 2025, publication Agenda General Meeting of Shareholders 6 June 2025 DV.
- 6 June 2025 DV, General Meeting of Shareholders.
- 29 August 2025, DV half year 2025 results publication.
P&L and Balance Sheet New Amsterdam Invest 2024
An overview of the main financial statements of New Amsterdam Invest in 2024 is provided in the following tables attached to this press release, for more detailed information we refer to the annual report 2024 as published on the NAI website.
1. Statement of Consolidated Financial Position as at 31 December 2024 (2023)
2. Statement of Consolidated Profit and Loss for the Year 2024 (2023)
3. Statement of Consolidated Comprehensive Income for the year 2024 (2023)
4. Consolidated Cash Flow Statement for the year ended 31 December 2024 (2023)
5. Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended 31 December 2024 (2023)
About New Amsterdam Invest
New Amsterdam Invest N.V. is a Dutch commercial real estate company listed at Euronext Amsterdam with operating companies in the United States and the United Kingdom.
The main objective of New Amsterdam Invest is running commercial activities including the owning, (re-)developing, acquiring, divesting, maintaining, letting out and/or otherwise operating commercial real estate, all in the broadest possible meaning.
All information about New Amsterdam Invest can be found on the company website: www.newamsterdaminvest.com
Disclaimer
Elements of this press release contain or may contain information about New Amsterdam Invest N.V. within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
This press release may include statements, including NAI's financial and operational medium-term objectives that are, or may be deemed to be, 'forward-looking statements'. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms 'believes', 'estimates', 'plans', 'projects', 'anticipates', 'expects', 'intends', 'may', 'will' or 'should' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions.
Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect NAI's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to NAI's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.
1. Statement of Consolidated Financial Position
as at 31 December 2024
(*€1,000)
31 December 2024
31 December 2023
Assets
Non-current assets
Investment property
128,664
77,416
Property, plant and equipment
3
7
Deferred tax assets
402
735
Total non-current assets
129,069
78,158
Current assets
Accounts receivable
769
516
Value added tax receivable
360
10
Current account investors
-
130
Other assets and prepaid expenses
1,027
146
Cash and cash equivalents
5,097
5,490
Total current assets
7,253
6,292
Total assets
136,322
84,450
1. Statement of Consolidated Financial Position
as at 31 December 2024
(*€ 1,000)
31 December
31 December
Equity and Liabilities
Equity
Share capital
247
247
Share premium
49,172
49,762
Currency translation reserve
1,676
-610
Legal reserves
868
-
General reserves
-5,989
-5,970
Attributable to owners of the parent
45,974
43,430
Non-controlling interest
8,773
840
Total equity
54,747
44,270
Non-current liabilities
Loans bank
63,720
35,393
Loans related party USA
5,072
-
Deferred tax liability
1,252
116
Total non-current liabilities
70,044
35,509
Current liabilities
Trade payables
425
136
Tax liabilities
2,049
105
Current account related party
337
-
Deferred rental income
1,179
760
Loans bank
408
-
Loans related party USA
2,340
2,201
Other short-term liabilities
4,793
1,469
Total current liabilities
11,531
4,671
Total liabilities
81,575
40,180
Total equity and liabilities
136,322
84,450
2. Statement of Consolidated Profit or Loss
for the year ended 31 December 2024
(*€1,000)
2024
2023
Rental income
11,112
4,586
Direct related costs
-3,560
-861
Net Rental income
7,552
3,725
Revaluation of investment property
3,517
-4,929
Legal and professional fees
322
1,137
Personnel expenses
826
665
Administrative and overhead expenses
488
708
General expenses
298
256
Other expenses
-276
852
Total expenses
1,658
3,618
Operating result
9,411
-4,823
Financial income and expense
-2,633
-578
Result before tax
6,778
-5,401
Income tax
-1,622
605
Result for the period
5,156
-4,796
Result attributable to:
Shareholders
2,647
-4,907
Non-controlling interest
2,509
111
Result for the period
5,156
-4,796
Basic earnings per share (*€1)
0.51
-0.97
Diluted earnings per share (*€1)
0.51
-0.97
3. Statement of Consolidated Comprehensive Income
for the year ended 31 December 2024
(*€1,000)
2024
2023
Result for the period
5,156
-4,796
Items which may be recycled to profit or loss (net of tax)
Exchange differences
2,674
-693
Total comprehensive income
7,830
-5,489
Attributable to:
Shareholders
4,933
-5,517
Non-controlling interest
2,897
28
Total comprehensive income
7,830
-5,489
4. Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows
for the year ended 31 December 2024
(*€1,000)
2024
2023
Operating activities
Result before tax
6,778
-5,401
Adjustments
Depreciation
5
7
Share-based payment expense
-
84
Reversal of impairment on VAT receivable
-330
-
Revaluation of investment property
-3,517
4,929
Interest income and expense
2,795
537
Total adjustments
-1,047
5,557
Changes in working capital
Increase in current liabilities
44
1,123
Decrease/(increase) in current assets excluding cash and cash equivalents
-610
152
Increase/(decrease) in trade payables
518
-61
Total changes in working capital
-48
1,214
Cash generated from/(used in) operations
5,683
1,370
Interest paid
-2,637
-816
Interest received
78
514
Income taxes paid
-
-
Cash flow from operating activities
3,124
1,068
Investing activities
Investments in investment property, net of cash acquired
-1,338
-54,093
Investments in property, plant and equipment
-1
-1
Release from escrow account
-
48,437
Cash flow from investing activities
-1,339
-5,657
Financing activities
Proceeds from additional promoter contribution
-
335
Repayment of current account related party
-
-104
Proceeds from loans
530
33,827
Repayment of loans
-261
-23,956
Dividends paid
-2,019
-
Distribution to non-controlling interest
-415
-
Cash flow from financing activities
-2,166
10,102
Movement Cash and cash equivalents
-381
5,513
Cash and cash equivalents as at 1 January
5,490
16
Exchange differences
-12
-39
Cash and cash equivalents as at 31 December
5,097
5,490
5. Statement of Consolidated Changes in Equity
for the year ended 31 December 2024
(*€1,000)
Share
Share
Currency
Legal
General
Total
Non-controlling
Total
247
49,762
-610
-5,970
43,430
840
44,270
Balance at 31 December 2023
-
Result for the year
-
-
-
-
2,647
2,647
2,509
5,156
Other comprehensive income
-
-
2,286
-
-
2,286
388
2,674
Total comprehensive income
-
-
2,286
-
2,647
4,933
2,897
7,830
Non-controlling interest acquired
-
-
-
-
-
-
4,015
4,015
Transfer to legal reserves
-
-
-
868
-868
-
-
-
Dividend
-
-590
-
-
-1,769
-2,359
-
-2,359
Share-based payment
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,436
1,436
Distribution to non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
-415
-415
Other
-
-
-
-
-30
-30
-
-30
Balance at 31 December 2024
247
49,172
1,676
868
-5,989
45,974
8,773
54,747
5Statement of Consolidated Changes in Equity
for the year ended 31 December 2023
(*€1,000)
Share
Share
Currency
General
Total
Non-controlling
Total
247
49,419
-
-1,146
48,520
-
48,520
Balance at 31 December 2022
Result for the year
-
-
-
-4,907
-4,907
111
-4,796
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-610
-
-610
-83
-693
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-610
-4,907
-5,517
28
-5,489
Non-controlling interest acquired
-
-
-
-
-
812
812
Additional promoter contribution
-
343
-
-
343
-
343
Equity settled share-based payments
-
-
-
84
84
-
84
Balance at 31 December 2023
247
49,762
-610
-5,970
43,430
840
44,270
