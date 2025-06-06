Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starke Zahlen: EBITDA bei 9 Mio.?€ - Startet jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CT7P | ISIN: NL0015000CG2 | Ticker-Symbol: 4C4
Frankfurt
06.06.25 | 09:08
9,050 Euro
+0,56 % +0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW AMSTERDAM INVEST NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEW AMSTERDAM INVEST NV 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.06.2025 15:06 Uhr
163 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Amsterdam Invest N.V. annual general meeting results

AMSTERDAM, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --New Amsterdam Invest N.V. (the "Company", or "New Amsterdam Invest", or "NAI"), listed on Euronext Amsterdam, announces that at its annual general meeting of shareholders, held today at Van der Valk Hotel Utrecht, the Netherlands ("AGM"), all resolutions were duly passed. The results of all voting items are listed below.

All resolutions passed at the AGM

The AGM adopted the following items including the votes cast.

As at the AGM, in total 5,241,697 votes could be validly cast. The total number of shares for which valid votes were cast at the AGM amounted to 1,725,408 being 32,9% of the issued and outstanding share capital of NAI.

In accordance with section 2:120 paragraph 5 of the Dutch Civil Code, the outcome of the voting on the proposals discussed at the AGM is as follows:


Agenda item

For

%

Against

%

Abstain

%









5

Adoption of annual
accounts NAI for FY 2024

1,725,408

100.0

0

0

0

0

6

Advisory vote on the
remuneration report of

FY 2024

1,705,408

100.0

0

0

20,000

0

7

Discharge of each of the
members of
the Management Board

i. Aren van Dam

ii. Arie Johannes Maarten
van Dam

iii. Cornelis Martinus
Verkade

iv. Elisha Sjemtov Evers

i. 1,725,408

ii. 1,705,408

iii. 1,705,408

iv. 1,714,441

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

i. 0

ii. 0

iii. 0

iv. 0

0

0

0

0

i. 0

ii. 20,000

iii. 20,000

iv. 10,967

0

0

0

0

8

Discharge of each of
the members of the
Supervisory Board

i. Jan Louis
Burggraaf

ii. Paulus Johannes
Steman

iii. Elbert Dijkgraaf

i. 1,705,408

ii. 1,725,408

iii. 1,725,408

100.0

100.0

100.0

i. 0

ii. 0

iii.0

0

0

0

i. 20,000

ii. 0

iii.0

0

0

0

9

Reappointment of each
member of the
Supervisory Boar, for a
period of four years ending
after the general meeting
in 2029;

i Jan Louis Burggraaf

ii. Paulus Johannes
Steman

iii Elbert Dijkgraaf

i. 1,725,408

ii. 1,725,408

iii 1,725,408

100.0

100.0

100.0

i. 0

ii. 0

iii. 0

0

0

0

i. 0

ii. 0

iii. 0

0

0

0

10

Authorisation of the Board
of Directors to acquire fully
paid-up ordinary shares or
depositary receipt for
shares in NAI's own
capital.

1,725,408

100.0

0

0

0

0

11

Designation of the
Management Board as the
body authorized to issue
ordinary shares in the
capital of NAI

1,725,408

100.0

0

0

0

0

12

Designation of the
Management Board as the
body authorized to limit or
exclude the statutory pre-
emptive right upon the
issue of ordinary shares in
the capital of NAI

1,705,408

98.8

20,000

1.2

0

0

13

Re-appointment of BDO
Audit & Assurance B.V. as
external independent
auditor for the year ending
31 December 2025

1,705,408

100.0

0

0

20,000

0

14

Ratification of the share
premium reserve
distribution on 20
December 2024 in the
amount of € 0.1125 per
ordinary share

1,714,441

100.0

0

0

10,967

0

15

Decision on dividend
distribution for the
financial year 2024. With
the approval of the
supervisory board and the
meeting of holders of
priority shares, the
Management Board
proposes not to pay a final
dividend for 2024

1,668,409

97.8

37,000

2.2

19,999

0

About New Amsterdam Invest
New Amsterdam Invest N.V. is a Dutch commercial real estate company listed at Euronext Amsterdam with operating companies in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The main objective of New Amsterdam Invest is running commercial activities including the owning, (re-)developing, acquiring, divesting, maintaining, letting out and/or otherwise operating commercial real estate, all in the broadest possible meaning.

All information about New Amsterdam Invest can be found on the company website: www.newamsterdaminvest.com

Disclaimer

Elements of this press release contain or may contain information about New Amsterdam Invest N.V. within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release may include statements, including NAI's financial and operational medium-term objectives that are, or may be deemed to be, 'forward-looking statements'. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms 'believes', 'estimates', 'plans', 'projects', 'anticipates', 'expects', 'intends', 'may', 'will' or 'should' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions.

Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect NAI's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to NAI's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-amsterdam-invest-nv-annual-general-meeting-results-302475338.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.