New Amsterdam Invest N.V. annual general meeting results

AMSTERDAM, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --New Amsterdam Invest N.V. (the "Company", or "New Amsterdam Invest", or "NAI"), listed on Euronext Amsterdam, announces that at its annual general meeting of shareholders, held today at Van der Valk Hotel Utrecht, the Netherlands ("AGM"), all resolutions were duly passed. The results of all voting items are listed below.

All resolutions passed at the AGM

The AGM adopted the following items including the votes cast.

As at the AGM, in total 5,241,697 votes could be validly cast. The total number of shares for which valid votes were cast at the AGM amounted to 1,725,408 being 32,9% of the issued and outstanding share capital of NAI.

In accordance with section 2:120 paragraph 5 of the Dutch Civil Code, the outcome of the voting on the proposals discussed at the AGM is as follows:



Agenda item For % Against % Abstain %















5 Adoption of annual

accounts NAI for FY 2024 1,725,408 100.0 0 0 0 0 6 Advisory vote on the

remuneration report of FY 2024 1,705,408 100.0 0 0 20,000 0 7 Discharge of each of the

members of

the Management Board i. Aren van Dam ii. Arie Johannes Maarten

van Dam iii. Cornelis Martinus

Verkade iv. Elisha Sjemtov Evers i. 1,725,408 ii. 1,705,408 iii. 1,705,408 iv. 1,714,441 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 i. 0 ii. 0 iii. 0 iv. 0 0 0 0 0 i. 0 ii. 20,000 iii. 20,000 iv. 10,967 0 0 0 0 8 Discharge of each of

the members of the

Supervisory Board i. Jan Louis

Burggraaf ii. Paulus Johannes

Steman iii. Elbert Dijkgraaf i. 1,705,408 ii. 1,725,408 iii. 1,725,408 100.0 100.0 100.0 i. 0 ii. 0 iii.0 0 0 0 i. 20,000 ii. 0 iii.0 0 0 0 9 Reappointment of each

member of the

Supervisory Boar, for a

period of four years ending

after the general meeting

in 2029; i Jan Louis Burggraaf ii. Paulus Johannes

Steman iii Elbert Dijkgraaf i. 1,725,408 ii. 1,725,408 iii 1,725,408 100.0 100.0 100.0 i. 0 ii. 0 iii. 0 0 0 0 i. 0 ii. 0 iii. 0 0 0 0 10 Authorisation of the Board

of Directors to acquire fully

paid-up ordinary shares or

depositary receipt for

shares in NAI's own

capital. 1,725,408 100.0 0 0 0 0 11 Designation of the

Management Board as the

body authorized to issue

ordinary shares in the

capital of NAI 1,725,408 100.0 0 0 0 0 12 Designation of the

Management Board as the

body authorized to limit or

exclude the statutory pre-

emptive right upon the

issue of ordinary shares in

the capital of NAI 1,705,408 98.8 20,000 1.2 0 0 13 Re-appointment of BDO

Audit & Assurance B.V. as

external independent

auditor for the year ending

31 December 2025 1,705,408 100.0 0 0 20,000 0 14 Ratification of the share

premium reserve

distribution on 20

December 2024 in the

amount of € 0.1125 per

ordinary share 1,714,441 100.0 0 0 10,967 0 15 Decision on dividend

distribution for the

financial year 2024. With

the approval of the

supervisory board and the

meeting of holders of

priority shares, the

Management Board

proposes not to pay a final

dividend for 2024 1,668,409 97.8 37,000 2.2 19,999 0

About New Amsterdam Invest

New Amsterdam Invest N.V. is a Dutch commercial real estate company listed at Euronext Amsterdam with operating companies in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The main objective of New Amsterdam Invest is running commercial activities including the owning, (re-)developing, acquiring, divesting, maintaining, letting out and/or otherwise operating commercial real estate, all in the broadest possible meaning.

All information about New Amsterdam Invest can be found on the company website: www.newamsterdaminvest.com

Disclaimer

Elements of this press release contain or may contain information about New Amsterdam Invest N.V. within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release may include statements, including NAI's financial and operational medium-term objectives that are, or may be deemed to be, 'forward-looking statements'. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms 'believes', 'estimates', 'plans', 'projects', 'anticipates', 'expects', 'intends', 'may', 'will' or 'should' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions.

Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect NAI's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to NAI's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

