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WKN: A3CT7P | ISIN: NL0015000CG2 | Ticker-Symbol: 4C4
Stuttgart
05.06.26 | 15:02
8,550 Euro
+0,59 % +0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
NEW AMSTERDAM INVEST NV Chart 1 Jahr
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NEW AMSTERDAM INVEST NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,5008,70015:27
PR Newswire
05.06.2026 15:06 Uhr
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New Amsterdam Invest N.V. annual general meeting results

AMSTERDAM, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Amsterdam Invest N.V. (the "Company", or "New Amsterdam Invest", or "NAI"), listed on Euronext Amsterdam, announces that at its annual general meeting of shareholders, held today at Van der Valk Hotel Utrecht, the Netherlands ("AGM"), all resolutions were duly passed. The results of all voting items are listed below.

All resolutions passed at the AGM

The AGM adopted the following items including the votes cast.

As at the AGM, in total 5,241,697 votes could be validly cast. The total number of shares for which valid votes were cast at the AGM amounted to 1,780,357 being 33,97% of the issued and outstanding share capital of NAI.

In accordance with section 2:120 paragraph 5 of the Dutch Civil Code, the outcome of the voting on the proposals discussed at the AGM is as follows:


Agenda item

For

%

Against

%

Abstain

%









5

Adoption of annual

accounts NAI for FY 2025

1,780,357

100.0

0

0

0

0

6

Advisory vote on the

remuneration report of

FY 2025

1,780,357

100.0

0

0

0

0

7

Discharge of each of the

members of the

Management Board

i. Aren van Dam

ii. Arie Johannes Maarten van Dam

iii. Cornelis Martinus Verkade

iv. Elisha Sjemtov Evers

i. 1,780,357

ii. 1,780,357

iv. 1,760,357

iv. 1,780,357

100.0

100.0

98.9

100.0

i. 0

ii. 0

iii. 0

iv. 0

0

0

0

0

i. 0

ii. 0

iii. 20.000

iv.0

0

0

1.1

0

8

Discharge of each of the
members of the Supervisory Board

i. Jan Louis

Burggraaf

ii. Paulus Johannes

Steman

iii. Elbert Dijkgraaf

i. 1,780,357

ii. 1,780,357

iii. 1,780,357

100.0

100.0

100.0

i. 0

ii. 0

iii.0

0

0

0

i. 0

ii. 0

iii.0

0

0

0

9

Authorisation of the Board of
Directors to acquire fully paid-up
ordinary shares or depositary
receipt for shares in NAI's own
capital.

1,780,357

100.0

0

0

0

0

10

Designation of the Management
Board as the body authorized to
issue ordinary shares in the
capital of NAI

1,660,893

93.3

29,464

1.7

90,000

5.0

11

Designation of the Management

Board as the body authorized to
limit or exclude the statutory pre-
emptive right upon the issue of
ordinary shares in the capital of NAI

1,730,357

97.2

0

0

50,000

2.8

12

Re-appointment of BDO Audit &
Assurance B.V. as external
independent auditor for the year
ending 31 December 2026

1,780,357

100.0

0

0

0

0

13

Decision on dividend distribution
for the financial year 2025. With
the approval of the Supervisory
Board and of the meeting of holders
of priority shares, the Management
Board proposes not to distribute
any further dividend for the financial
year 2025. The final dividend is nil

1,759,357

98.8

0

0

21,000

1.2

About New Amsterdam Invest

New Amsterdam Invest N.V. is a Dutch commercial real estate company listed at Euronext Amsterdam with operating companies in the United States and the United Kingdom.
The main objective of New Amsterdam Invest is running commercial activities including the owning, (re-)developing, acquiring, divesting, maintaining, letting out and/or otherwise operating commercial real estate, all in the broadest possible meaning.

All information about New Amsterdam Invest can be found on the company website: www.newamsterdaminvest.com

Disclaimer
Elements of this press release contain or may contain information about New Amsterdam Invest N.V. within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release may include statements, including NAI's financial and operational medium-term objectives that are, or may be deemed to be, 'forward-looking statements'. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms 'believes', 'estimates', 'plans', 'projects', 'anticipates', 'expects', 'intends', 'may', 'will' or 'should' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions.

Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect NAI's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to NAI's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-amsterdam-invest-nv-annual-general-meeting-results-302792678.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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