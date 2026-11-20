New Amsterdam Invest realized earlier announced acquisition

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Amsterdam Invest N.V. a commercial real estate company listed on Euronext Amsterdam, confirms the closing of the transaction announced on 6 November 2026. The acquisition of 100% of the partnership interests in Tamiami Investments 2 Ltd has now been realized.

Tamiami Investments 2 Ltd. is a limited partnership that owns commercial real estate located at 12550 Professional Park Drive, 12600, 12601 & 12621 Corporate Lakes Drive, Fort Myers, Lee County, FL 33913, USA. Closing of the acquisition was expected to occur later in November 2026. Because of the closing, NAI now indirectly owns 100% of Tamiami Investments 2 Ltd. and, hence, indirectly 100% of said commercial real estate. With this acquisition NAI added a ninth property to its existing properties. This acquisition is fully aligned with NAI's business objectives and strategy.

For further details of this transaction reference is made to the press release of 6 November 2026.

About New Amsterdam Invest

New Amsterdam Invest N.V. is a commercial real estate company listed at Euronext Amsterdam with operating companies in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The main objective of New Amsterdam Invest is conducting commercial real-estate activities, including the owning, re-developing, acquiring, divesting, maintaining, letting out and/or otherwise operating commercial real estate, all in the broadest possible sense.

All information about New Amsterdam Invest can be found on the company website: www.newamsterdaminvest.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains, or may contain, information about New Amsterdam Invest N.V. within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This press release may include statements, including NAI's financial and operational medium-term objectives that are, or may be deemed to be, 'forward-looking statements'. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms 'believes', 'estimates', 'plans', 'projects', 'anticipates', 'expects', 'intends', 'may', 'will' or 'should' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect NAI's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to NAI's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

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