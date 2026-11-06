

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla (TSLA) plans to wind down Cybertruck production at its Gigafactory Texas facility around mid-2027 to make room for increased manufacturing of its autonomous Cybercab, CEO Elon Musk announced.



The move signals a shift in the electric vehicle maker's manufacturing priorities as it expands its focus on driverless transportation.



Musk said in a post on X that the company would reduce Cybertruck production to accommodate higher Cybercab output. The purpose-built autonomous vehicle is designed without traditional driving controls, including a steering wheel and pedals, and is central to Tesla's plans for a large-scale driverless ride-hailing network.



The production shift reflects Tesla's broader ambition to expand beyond conventional electric vehicle manufacturing and strengthen its position in the emerging autonomous transportation market.



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