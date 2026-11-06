Maximum Entertainment AB: Maximum Entertainment Moves to Half-Year Reporting and Will Not Publish an Interim Report for the Third Quarter of 2026

Stockholm, Sweden (November 6, 2026) - Maximum Entertainment AB (Nasdaq: MAXENT B) ("Maximum Entertainment" or the "Company") today announces that it is moving from quarterly to half-year financial reporting. As a consequence, the interim report for the third quarter of 2026, previously scheduled for publication on November 30, 2026, will not be published. The Company's next financial report will be the year-end report for the financial year 2026, which will be published on March 31, 2027.

The decision has been made following the Company's U.S. subsidiary, Maximum Entertainment, LLC, agreeing to stipulate to the appointment of a court-supervised receiver, and after deliberations with the Company's auditors.

For more information about Maximum Entertainment, please visit: www.maximument.com.

For more information, please contact:

John DeSimone, Chairman of the Board

E-mail: chairman@maximument.com

Philippe Cohen, CEO

E-mail: ceo@maximument.com | Tel: +46 8 490 094 98



For more information regarding the company and investments, please contact ir@maximument.com.

Certified Adviser

Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel +46 (0) 8 604 22 55, is Maximum Entertainment AB's Certified Adviser.