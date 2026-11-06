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ME

WKN: A2PG80 | ISIN: SE0011725506 | Ticker-Symbol: 8R7
Frankfurt
06.11.26 | 09:05
0,011 Euro
-13,85 % -0,002
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAXIMUM ENTERTAINMENT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAXIMUM ENTERTAINMENT AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2026 20:20 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Maximum Entertainment AB: Maximum Entertainment Moves to Half-Year Reporting and Will Not Publish an Interim Report for the Third Quarter of 2026

Stockholm, Sweden (November 6, 2026) - Maximum Entertainment AB (Nasdaq: MAXENT B) ("Maximum Entertainment" or the "Company") today announces that it is moving from quarterly to half-year financial reporting. As a consequence, the interim report for the third quarter of 2026, previously scheduled for publication on November 30, 2026, will not be published. The Company's next financial report will be the year-end report for the financial year 2026, which will be published on March 31, 2027.

The decision has been made following the Company's U.S. subsidiary, Maximum Entertainment, LLC, agreeing to stipulate to the appointment of a court-supervised receiver, and after deliberations with the Company's auditors.

For more information about Maximum Entertainment, please visit: www.maximument.com.

For more information, please contact:

John DeSimone, Chairman of the Board
E-mail: chairman@maximument.com

Philippe Cohen, CEO
E-mail: ceo@maximument.com | Tel: +46 8 490 094 98

For more information regarding the company and investments, please contact ir@maximument.com.

Certified Adviser
Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel +46 (0) 8 604 22 55, is Maximum Entertainment AB's Certified Adviser.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.