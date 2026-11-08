Elektros, Inc.: Penny Stock Lovers, Microcap Investors: This Is Your Time To Shine

ELEKTROS advances work toward a prototype of its patented multi-port EV charging technology, with a long-term vision of bringing the charging experience closer to the convenience of refueling

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 8, 2026 / Elektros, Inc.

A Different Approach to EV Charging

Time is one of the most valuable commodities we have. For electric-vehicle drivers, charging time can shape the entire travel experience. ELEKTROS believes that making charging faster and more convenient is an important part of helping electric mobility become practical for more drivers and uses.

For investors following emerging microcap companies and the evolution of electric mobility, ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is continuing to evaluate the development pathway for its patented multi-port charging technology. The company's focus is on the engineering and practical work required to move from patent protection toward a working prototype. The opportunity remains early-stage and speculative; the company is not announcing a completed prototype or a commercial deployment.

Patent No. 12,522,100 B1: Multi-Port Charging Assembly

The company's technology is covered by U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, titled "Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles," issued January 13, 2026. The patent describes an architecture that brings multiple power inputs together and uses electronic control to assess supply and vehicle requirements, balance inputs, and provide adjusted output to an electric vehicle.

ELEKTROS' long-term vision is to explore whether this multi-input approach can help move the charging experience closer to the familiarity of refueling. The company has discussed an aspirational objective of approximately six to seven minutes for a full recharge, compared with charging sessions that may take around 55 minutes or longer in certain circumstances. That objective is not a demonstrated, independently verified, or commercially available result; actual charging time depends on the vehicle, battery, charger, conditions, and technical implementation.

From Patent Toward Prototype

ELEKTROS is diligently evaluating the engineering work and development pathway required to advance the patented technology toward an actual prototype. The company is also in discussions with parties that have expressed interest in the patent technology and its potential applications. Further progress may require engineering design, testing, safety and compatibility assessment, financing, and additional commercial discussions.

No working prototype, commercial deployment, licensing agreement, customer contract, or verified six-to-seven-minute charging result is being announced. The company will provide updates if and when material milestones are achieved.

CEO Perspective

"Time is of the essence. We believe the future of EV charging should focus on giving drivers more of their most valuable commodity-time," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc. "Our team is working to advance our patented multi-port technology toward a prototype, while engaging with parties interested in exploring its potential."

Review the Patent Record

U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1 - "Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles." Review the patent record through the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Center:

USPTO Patent Center - Application No. 18/049,373

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is a publicly traded company whose areas of interest include electric-vehicle charging infrastructure, patented multi-port EV charging technology, and hard-rock lithium opportunities. The company is focused on evaluating and advancing opportunities that may contribute to the evolving electric-mobility and battery-materials sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Risk Disclosure

This release contains forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws, including statements concerning prototype development, potential charging speeds, interested-party discussions, potential applications, commercialization, licensing, financing, and future opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The six-to-seven-minute full-recharge objective is aspirational and has not been demonstrated or independently verified. The patent does not establish that this charging speed can be achieved in practice.

Actual results may differ materially due to engineering and technical challenges; vehicle and battery compatibility; electrical and thermal safety requirements; testing; regulatory standards; intellectual-property matters; financing; prototype development; counterparties; competition; market acceptance; and other risks. There can be no assurance that a prototype will be completed, that any particular charging time will be achieved, or that commercial relationships or revenue will result. ELEK is a speculative microcap security, and investors could lose some or all of their invested capital. This release is informational only and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and consult their financial, legal, and tax advisers before making an investment decision.

Investor & Media Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | Publicly Traded | OTC Ticker Symbol:ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

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