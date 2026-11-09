

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (AJINF) reported a profit for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY73.311 billion, or JPY76.77 per share. This compares with JPY51.245 billion, or JPY52.18 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.5% to JPY831.162 billion from JPY738.881 billion last year.



Ajinomoto Co., Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY73.311 Bln. vs. JPY51.245 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY76.77 vs. JPY52.18 last year. -Revenue: JPY831.162 Bln vs. JPY738.881 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 141.78 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.767 T



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