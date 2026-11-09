Skanska AB: Skanska invests EUR 21M, about SEK 230M, in a residential development project in Helsinki, Finland

Skanska invests in a residential development project with 50 apartments in Helsinki, Finland. The total investment amounts to EUR 21M, about SEK 230M.

The project has the highest energy efficiency class, and it aims to achieve the YL Environmental Classification. Part of the building's roof will feature a green roof.

Construction will begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, and it is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2028.

For further information please contact:

Pilvimaari Strömberg, Communications Manager, Skanska Finland, tel +358 40 519 4787

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

Skanska Group uses knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. As one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, our 2025 revenue totaled SEK 179 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 25,900 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.