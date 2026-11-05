

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled SEK1.266 billion, or SEK3.05 per share. This compares with SEK1.065 billion, or SEK2.57 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.7% to SEK46.409 billion from SEK42.294 billion last year.



Skanska AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK1.266 Bln. vs. SEK1.065 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK3.05 vs. SEK2.57 last year. -Revenue: SEK46.409 Bln vs. SEK42.294 Bln last year.



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