West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - Lithium X2 Mining Inc. (TSXV: LIXX) (OTCQX: LIXMF) (formerly Surge Battery Metals Inc.) (the "Company" or "Lithium X2") is pleased to announce that, further to its previously announced corporate name change, the Company has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to change its name from Surge Battery Metals Inc. to Lithium X2 Mining Inc.

Effective at the opening of trading on November 9, 2026, the Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSXV under the new trading symbol "LIXX", replacing the former trading symbol "NILI". Concurrently, the Company's common shares will cease trading under the name Surge Battery Metals Inc.

In connection with the name change, the Company's trading symbol on the OTCQX Best Market will change from "NILIF" to "LIXMF".

The Company's new CUSIP number is 53681Q107. There has been no consolidation of the Company's share capital in connection with the name change, and shareholders are not required to take any action. The Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company, will continue to act as transfer agent and registrar.

The name change was approved by the Company's board of directors on October 20, 2026, and reflects the Company's continued evolution and strategic focus on advancing its flagship Nevada North Lithium Project in Elko County, Nevada, toward development.

Management Commentary

"The transition to Lithium X2 Mining Inc. marks an important milestone in the Company's evolution as we continue advancing our Nevada North Lithium Project," commented Greg Reimer, CEO of Lithium X2 Mining Inc. "Our new corporate identity better reflects the scale and potential of our lithium asset and represents another step toward aligning the Company with the long-term vision of our strategic advisors. We believe the Lithium X2 brand will strengthen our positioning within the North American critical minerals sector as we work toward our next phase of growth."

About Lithium X2 Mining Inc.

Lithium X2 Mining Inc., a mineral exploration company, is at the forefront of securing the supply of domestic lithium through its active engagement in the Nevada North Lithium Project. The Project focuses on development of high-grade lithium energy metals in Nevada, USA, a crucial element for powering battery electric storage and electric vehicles. With a primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and a listing on the OTCQX Market, Lithium X2 Mining Inc. is strategically positioned as a key player in advancing lithium exploration.

About Evolution Mining Limited

Evolution Mining is a leading, globally relevant gold miner. Evolution operates six mines, comprising five wholly-owned mines - Cowal in New South Wales, Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland, Mungari in Western Australia, and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada, and an 80% share in Northparkes in New South Wales.

About Nevada North Lithium, LLC

Nevada North Lithium, LLC, jointly owned by Lithium X2 Mining Inc. (67.5%) and Evolution Mining Limited (32.5%), owns the Nevada North Lithium Project southeast of Jackpot, Nevada, about 74 km north-northeast of Wells, Elko County. The first four rounds of drilling at the Project identified a strongly mineralized zone of lithium-bearing clays occupying a strike length of more than 4,700 meters and a known width of greater than 2,000 meters. The Project's updated Mineral Resource estimate, filed June 30, 2026, reports a pit-constrained Measured and Indicated Resource of 657.5 Mt grading 3,007 ppm Li, containing an estimated 10.5 Mt LCE, at a cut-off grade of 1,250 ppm Li.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Greg Reimer"



Director, President & CEO

Keep up-to-date with Lithium X2 Mining Inc.:

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Instagram YouTube

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans to advance the Nevada North Lithium Project, its future development activities, strategic objectives and anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These factors include, among others, commodity price fluctuations, regulatory approvals, financing availability, exploration and development risks, and general market conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323035