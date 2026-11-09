

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.121 billion, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $859.93 million, or $0.90 per share, last year.



Excluding items, KKR & Co. Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.645 billion or $1.78 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 17.4% to $4.564 billion from $5.526 billion last year.



KKR & Co. Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.121 Bln. vs. $859.93 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.19 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue: $4.564 Bln vs. $5.526 Bln last year.



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