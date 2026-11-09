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WKN: A1KCL7 | ISIN: US3765491010 | Ticker-Symbol: 3L4
Tradegate
09.11.26 | 14:24
6,405 Euro
+1,67 % +0,105
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,2956,41514:55
6,2956,41514:55
ACCESS Newswire
09.11.2026 14:38 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq:LAND) announces the following event:

What:

Gladstone Land Corporation's Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2026, Earnings Call & Webcast

When:

Wednesday, November 11, 2026 @ 8:30 a.m. ET

Where:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=nvNdQHP3

How:

By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above

By phone -- Please call (877) 407-9046

Contact:

Gladstone Land Corporation, (703) 287-5893

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through November 18, 2026. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13762362.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived and available for replay on the Company's website, www.GladstoneLand.com.

Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust that specializes in purchasing farms and farm-related properties and leasing them to farmers. Additional information can be found at www.gladstoneland.com.

For further information: Gladstone Land Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Land Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gladstone-land-corporation-earnings-call-and-webcast-information-1243887

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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