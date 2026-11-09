

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) released Loss for second quarter of -$54.0 million



The company's earnings totaled -$54.0 million, or -$0.29 per share. This compares with -$133.9 million, or -$0.73 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 15.6% to $1.497 billion from $1.773 billion last year.



Take-Two Interactive Software Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: -$54.0 Mln. vs. -$133.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.29 vs. -$0.73 last year. -Revenue: $1.497 Bln vs. $1.773 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.30 To $ 1.44 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 3.270 B To $ 3.420 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 0.57 To $ 0.75 Full year revenue guidance: $ 7.980 B To $ 8.180 B



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