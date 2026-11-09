

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Poppi co-founders Allison and Stephen Ellsworth are entering the hydration market with a new beverage brand, Jetty, seeking to challenge established players such as PepsiCo's Gatorade.



The drinks and ready-to-mix electrolyte packets launched Monday at Whole Foods stores and are also available online through Target and Amazon.



Jetty is targeting everyday consumers seeking hydration without the high sugar and electrolyte levels found in traditional sports drinks. Its products contain electrolytes, B vitamins, 3 grams of fibre and 6 grams of sugar, with five initial flavours.



The launch follows growing demand for hydration products, whose U.S. dollar sales increased 20 percent to $2.6 billion in the 52 weeks ended October 4.



The Ellsworths have initially self-funded Jetty with $2.5 million and may seek additional investment in 2027. The brand faces competition from Gatorade, Liquid I.V. and other emerging hydration companies.



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