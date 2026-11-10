Das Instrument 5X5 FR0000060451 INSTALLUX SA INH. EO 16 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.11.2026The instrument 5X5 FR0000060451 INSTALLUX SA INH. EO 16 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 11.11.2026Das Instrument J0J CH1430134226 AMRIZE AG DL 1000 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2026The instrument J0J CH1430134226 AMRIZE AG DL 1000 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2026Das Instrument K19 CA98980T1049 ZODIAC GOLD INC. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.11.2026The instrument K19 CA98980T1049 ZODIAC GOLD INC. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 11.11.2026Das Instrument M28 AU0000212136 SARYTOGAN GRAPHITE LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.11.2026The instrument M28 AU0000212136 SARYTOGAN GRAPHITE LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 11.11.2026Das Instrument 74F CA53184C1005 LIFE + BANC SPLIT EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2026The instrument 74F CA53184C1005 LIFE + BANC SPLIT EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2026Das Instrument 81Y NO0010708910 ZALARIS ASA A NK -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.11.2026The instrument 81Y NO0010708910 ZALARIS ASA A NK -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 11.11.2026Das Instrument 26O AU000000NAE8 NEW AGE EXPLORATION LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2026The instrument 26O AU000000NAE8 NEW AGE EXPLORATION LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2026Das Instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2026The instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2026Das Instrument C9DG LU0154397342 SAPHIR GLOBAL-DEFENSIV B INVESTMENT FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.11.2026The instrument C9DG LU0154397342 SAPHIR GLOBAL-DEFENSIV B INVESTMENT FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 11.11.2026