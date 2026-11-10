

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) announced new data demonstrating the strength of RNAi-powered TTR silencing with AMVUTTRA or vutrisiran. The analyses, including data from the HELIOS-B Phase 3 two-year open-label extension period, show that patients with transthyretin amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy treated continuously with AMVUTTRA had lower rates of the composite of all-cause mortality and recurrent cardiovascular events, better-preserved quality of life and greater stability of cardiac biomarkers through five years than patients who initiated treatment with AMVUTTRA approximately three years later.



Pushkal Garg, Chief Research and Development Officer at Alnylam, said: 'These data reinforce the strength of TTR silencing as a foundational approach to ATTR-CM care, and show the potential of RNAi therapeutics to translate deep, sustained target suppression into meaningful long-term outcomes for patients.'



At prior close on NasdaqGS, Alnylam shares were trading at $156.61.



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