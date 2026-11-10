

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR532 million, or EUR0.40 per share. This compares with EUR231 million, or EUR0.17 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Infineon Technologies reported adjusted earnings of EUR790 million or EUR0.60 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 19.4% to EUR4.706 billion from EUR3.943 billion last year.



Infineon Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR532 Mln. vs. EUR231 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.40 vs. EUR0.17 last year. -Revenue: EUR4.706 Bln vs. EUR3.943 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: EUR 4.6 B



NON-GAAP Values are continuing operation



Outlook for fiscal year 2027:



Infineon expects revenue to grow by more than 20 percent to approximately €20 billion in fiscal year 2027



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