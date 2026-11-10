

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sysmex Corporation (SSMXY.PK) released earnings for first half that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY17.933 billion, or JPY29.47 per share. This compares with JPY19.019 billion, or JPY30.50 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 17.3% to JPY272.822 billion from JPY232.527 billion last year.



Sysmex Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY17.933 Bln. vs. JPY19.019 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY29.47 vs. JPY30.50 last year. -Revenue: JPY272.822 Bln vs. JPY232.527 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 66.06 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 550.000 B



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