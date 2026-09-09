Sysmex Europe SE and Cytek Biosciences, Inc. Collaborate to Expand Access to Advanced Clinical Flow Cytometry

FREMONT, Calif., and HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysmex Europe SE, a leader in diagnostic and healthcare solutions, and Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB), a leader in spectral flow cytometry technology, today announced a strategic collaboration across over a dozen European countries to enhance clinical flow cytometry workflows and expand access to innovative diagnostic solutions.

The collaboration brings together the expertise and technologies of both companies to provide clinical laboratories with a broader portfolio of flow cytometry technologies that improve workflow efficiency, standardization and advanced clinical capabilities. Together, Sysmex and Cytek will offer integrated, end-to-end solutions that support laboratories from sample preparation through advanced multi-color analysis.

Clinical flow laboratories face growing demand for faster, more standardized testing while managing increasingly complex diagnostic requirements. Through this collaboration, Sysmex's established clinical flow cytometry portfolio - including the XF-1600 flow cytometer for routine testing and the PS-10 automated sample preparation system - will be complemented by Cytek's Northern Lights-CLC spectral flow cytometer. The complementary offering enables laboratories to perform advanced multi-color applications required for leukemia and lymphoma as well as measurable residual disease assessment, creating a comprehensive solution for specialized clinical flow cytometry laboratories.

"By combining our expertise in laboratory automation and routine flow cytometry with Cytek's leadership in spectral flow cytometry, we can now offer a unique end-to-end solution for clinical flow laboratories," said Alain Baverel, CEO of Sysmex Europe SE. "This gives laboratories the advantage of a streamlined workflow, from automated sample preparation and routine testing to advanced spectral analysis, helping them meet growing diagnostic demands with greater efficiency and consistency."

"This collaboration brings together two leaders with a shared commitment to advancing clinical diagnostics," said Wenbin Jiang, Ph.D., CEO of Cytek Biosciences. "Cytek has transformed flow cytometry through spectral technology, and by working with Sysmex, we can extend the reach of these capabilities within clinical laboratories. Together, we're providing a comprehensive solution that helps laboratories streamline workflows while supporting increasingly complex clinical applications."

About Sysmex Europe SE

Sysmex supports healthcare professionals and patients around the world with a broad range of medical diagnostics products and solutions in a variety of fields. With over 50 years' experience in in-vitro diagnostics, we are continuously developing our product and service portfolio to cover the entire patient pathway of care. Our multi-functional solutions work together with high-quality reagents and reliable customer care to create a better healthcare journey for all.

Sysmex Europe SE, located in Hamburg, Germany, is a subsidiary of the Sysmex Corporation from Kobe, Japan. From our Hamburg office, we serve our affiliates, distributors and customers throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). For more Information, visit www.sysmex-europe.com.

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences (Nasdaq: CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling (FSP) technology. Cytek's novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek's platform includes: its core FSP instruments, the Cytek Aurora, Northern Lights, Cytek Aurora CS and Cytek Aurora Evo systems; the Muse Micro system; the Cytek Orion reagent cocktail preparation system; the Enhanced Small Particle (ESP) detection technology; the flow cytometers and imaging products under the Amnis and Guava brands; and reagents, software and services to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at www.cytekbio.com.



Cytek's products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures (other than Cytek's Northern Lights-CLC system and certain reagents, which are available for clinical use only in China and the European Union).

Cytek, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP, Cytek Aurora, Cytek Borealis, Northern Lights, Enhanced Small Particle, ESP, Cytek Orion, Muse, Amnis and Guava are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, Cytek uses its website (www.cytekbio.com), LinkedIn page and X account as channels of distribution of information about its company, products, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information and Cytek may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Cytek's website, LinkedIn page, and X account in addition to following its SEC filings, news releases, public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding market trends and Cytek's growth opportunities and business strategies, including the collaboration with Sysmex, as well as its product plans and expectations. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management. These statements also deal with future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include global geopolitical, economic and market conditions; Cytek's ability to manage the impacts of recent and future export controls and licensing requirements, tariffs and NIH funding policies on its business; Cytek's ability to evaluate its prospects for future viability and predict future performance; Cytek's ability to accurately forecast customer demand and adoption of its products; Cytek's ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of collaborations; Cytek's dependence on certain sole and single source suppliers; competition; market acceptance of Cytek's current and potential products; Cytek's ability to manage the growth and complexity of its organization, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and hire and retain key employees; Cytek's ability to manufacture its products in high-quality commercial quantities successfully and consistently to meet demand; Cytek's ability to increase penetration in its existing markets and expand into adjacent markets; Cytek's ability to secure additional distributors or maintain good relationships with its existing distributors; Cytek's ability to successfully develop and introduce new products; Cytek's ability to maintain, protect and enhance its intellectual property; Cytek's ability to continue to stay in compliance with its material contractual obligations, applicable laws and regulations; and foreign currency exchange impacts. You should refer to the section titled "Risk Factors" set forth in Cytek's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 5, 2026 with the SEC and other filings Cytek makes with the SEC from time to time for a discussion of important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by Cytek's forward-looking statements. Although Cytek believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot provide any assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct nor can it guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance, and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Cytek as of the date hereof, and Cytek disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Cytek's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts for Cytek Biosciences:

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com

Investor Contact:

Mark Meehan

Senior Director, Investor Relations

Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

mmeehan@cytekbio.com

Contact for Sysmex Europe SE:

Saki Aoyagi, Vivien Wieland

Corporate Communications

pr@sysmex-europe.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0e3f278-c080-43ea-bfe4-1f9f4d9690d0

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