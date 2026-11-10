

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (RL2.F) announced earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY140.132 billion, or JPY151.72 per share. This compares with JPY118.340 billion, or JPY126.87 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.8% to JPY527.960 billion from JPY532.243 billion last year.



Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY140.132 Bln. vs. JPY118.340 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY151.72 vs. JPY126.87 last year. -Revenue: JPY527.960 Bln vs. JPY532.243 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.060 T



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