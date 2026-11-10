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WKN: A2PZ3W | ISIN: GB00BKM0ZJ18 | Ticker-Symbol: 48W
Tradegate
10.11.26 | 09:23
0,549 Euro
-16,57 % -0,109
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENSANA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PENSANA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6470,66309:20
0,5340,54909:23
PR Newswire
10.11.2026 08:12 Uhr
194 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Pensana Plc - Issue of Equity

Pensana Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 10

10 November2026

THISANNOUNCEMENTCONTAINSINSIDEINFORMATION

Pensana Plc

("Pensana"orthe"Company")

Issueof Equity

Pensana Plc (LSE: PRE) announces that, further to the financing update announcement dated 26 October 2026, the Company has granted Cascade Natural Resources Limited ("Cascade") an extension to finalise their next funding tranche as part of the US$165 million overall commitment. Cascade has so far invested US$15 million of its US$165 million overall commitment

Whilst the Company awaits finalization of the Cascade funding Pensana has concluded a subscription agreement with long-term major shareholders for the placing of 5,000,000 New Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each ("New Ordinary Shares"). The New Ordinary Shares will be issued at £0.40 per share for a total consideration of £2,000,000 gross proceeds.

Accordingly, application will be made for the 5,000,000 New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the LSE and Admission is expected to occur on the LSE on or about 08:00 on 16 November 2026. These shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue.

Following this issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 358,515,226 Ordinary Shares. No shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights of the Company is 358,515,226.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The information contained within this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No.596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement viaa Regulatory Information Service,this inside information will be considered to be in thepublic domain. Thepersonresponsible forarranging forthereleaseof this announcement on behalf of the Company is Paul Atherley (Chairman).

-ENDS-

Forfurtherinformation,pleasecontact: Shareholder/analyst enquiries:

PensanaPlc

Paul Atherley, Chairman IR@pensana.co.uk Tim George, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Kaplan, Chief Financial Officer

© 2026 PR Newswire
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