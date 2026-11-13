Pensana Plc - Annual General Meeting - Chairman's Presentation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 13

13 November 2026

THISANNOUNCEMENTCONTAINSINSIDE INFORMATION

Pensana Plc

("Pensana" or the "Company")

Annual General Meeting - Chairman's Presentation

Pensana (PRE.LSE) is pleased to release the Chairman's presentation from the Company's Annual General Meeting. The presentation will also be uploaded to the Pensana website.

The information contained within this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No.596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information will be considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Paul Atherley (Chairman).

-ENDS-

Forfurtherinformation,pleasecontact:

Shareholder/analystenquiries:

PensanaPlc

Paul Atherley, Chairman

IR@pensana.co.uk

Tim George, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Kaplan, Chief Financial Officer