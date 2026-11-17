Pensana Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 17

17 November2026

THISANNOUNCEMENTCONTAINSINSIDEINFORMATION

Pensana Plc

("Pensana"orthe"Company")

Issueof Equity

Pensana Plc (LSE: PRE) (the "Company") announces that, further to the Issue of Equity announcements released on 10 and 11 November 2026, a total of 4,546,000 New Ordinary Shares are expected to be admitted on the LSE on or about 08:00 on 20 November 2026. These shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue.

Following this issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 358,515,226 Ordinary Shares. No shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights of the Company is 358,515,226.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The information contained within this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No.596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement viaa Regulatory Information Service,this inside information will be considered to be in thepublic domain. Thepersonresponsible forarranging forthereleaseof this announcement on behalf of the Company is Paul Atherley (Chairman).

-ENDS-

Forfurtherinformation,pleasecontact: Shareholder/analyst enquiries:

PensanaPlc

Paul Atherley, Chairman IR@pensana.co.uk Tim George, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Kaplan, Chief Financial Officer