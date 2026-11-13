Pensana Plc - Results of Annual General Meeting - 13 November 2026
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 13
13 November 2026
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION
Pensana Plc
("Pensana" or the "Company")
Results of Annual General Meeting - 13 November 2026
Pensana is pleased to report that at the Company's Annual General Meeting, held earlier today, all Ordinary and Special Resolutions proposed at the meeting, were passed by the requisite majority.
In respect of each resolution the total number of votes exercisable by all validly appointed proxies was as follows:
Resolution
For
% of Votes Cast
Against
% of Votes Cast
Votes cast as % of Issued Share Capital
Votes Withheld
1. Annual Report 2026
132,356,411
99.80
269,555
0.20
37.52
246,781
2. Remuneration Report
129,903,264
97.90
2,784,849
2.10
37.53
184,634
3. Remuneration Policy
129,247,697
97.36
3,501,114
2.64
37.55
123,936
4. Re-elect Paul Atherley
124,401,832
98.15
2,351,224
1.85
35.86
6,119,691
5. Re-elect Tim George
130,989,557
98.78
1,621,074
1.22
37.51
262,116
6. Re-elect Robert Kaplan
128,657,526
97.95
2,687,202
2.05
37.15
1,528,019
7. Re-elect Steven Sharpe
131,199,073
98.89
1,477,430
1.11
37.53
196,244
8. Re-elect Alison Saxby
131,241,136
98.96
1,379,819
1.04
37.51
251,792
9. Re-appoint BDO LLP
131,832,527
99.41
779,667
0.59
37.51
260,553
10. Auditors remuneration
132,224,450
99.60
533,548
0.40
37.55
114,749
11. Allot equity securities
125,385,427
94.40
7,441,016
5.60
37.57
46,304
12. Pre-emption Rights 1
125,357,249
94.39
7,457,506
5.61
37.57
57,992
13. Pre-emption Rights 2
125,421,244
94.44
7,387,420
5.56
37.57
64,083
14. Market Purchases
132,285,415
99.59
542,333
0.41
37.57
44,999
15. General Meeting
132,205,783
99.51
653,198
0.49
37.58
13,766
The information contained within this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No.596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information will be considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Paul Atherley (Chairman).
-ENDS-
Forfurtherinformation,pleasecontact:
Shareholder/analystenquiries:
PensanaPlc
Paul Atherley, Chairman
IR@pensana.co.uk
Tim George, Chief Executive Officer
Rob Kaplan, Chief Financial Officer