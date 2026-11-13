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WKN: A2PZ3W | ISIN: GB00BKM0ZJ18 | Ticker: 48W
Tradegate
12.11.26 | 21:05
0,521 Euro
-1,33 % -0,007
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0,5140,52817:29
0,5150,52717:29
PR Newswire
13.11.2026 16:42 Uhr
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Pensana Plc - Results of Annual General Meeting - 13 November 2026

Pensana Plc - Results of Annual General Meeting - 13 November 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 13

13 November 2026


THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

Pensana Plc

("Pensana" or the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting - 13 November 2026

Pensana is pleased to report that at the Company's Annual General Meeting, held earlier today, all Ordinary and Special Resolutions proposed at the meeting, were passed by the requisite majority.

In respect of each resolution the total number of votes exercisable by all validly appointed proxies was as follows:

Resolution

For

% of Votes Cast

Against

% of Votes Cast

Votes cast as % of Issued Share Capital

Votes Withheld

1. Annual Report 2026

132,356,411

99.80

269,555

0.20

37.52

246,781

2. Remuneration Report

129,903,264

97.90

2,784,849

2.10

37.53

184,634

3. Remuneration Policy

129,247,697

97.36

3,501,114

2.64

37.55

123,936

4. Re-elect Paul Atherley

124,401,832

98.15

2,351,224

1.85

35.86

6,119,691

5. Re-elect Tim George

130,989,557

98.78

1,621,074

1.22

37.51

262,116

6. Re-elect Robert Kaplan

128,657,526

97.95

2,687,202

2.05

37.15

1,528,019

7. Re-elect Steven Sharpe

131,199,073

98.89

1,477,430

1.11

37.53

196,244

8. Re-elect Alison Saxby

131,241,136

98.96

1,379,819

1.04

37.51

251,792

9. Re-appoint BDO LLP

131,832,527

99.41

779,667

0.59

37.51

260,553

10. Auditors remuneration

132,224,450

99.60

533,548

0.40

37.55

114,749

11. Allot equity securities

125,385,427

94.40

7,441,016

5.60

37.57

46,304

12. Pre-emption Rights 1

125,357,249

94.39

7,457,506

5.61

37.57

57,992

13. Pre-emption Rights 2

125,421,244

94.44

7,387,420

5.56

37.57

64,083

14. Market Purchases

132,285,415

99.59

542,333

0.41

37.57

44,999

15. General Meeting

132,205,783

99.51

653,198

0.49

37.58

13,766

The information contained within this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No.596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information will be considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Paul Atherley (Chairman).

-ENDS-

Forfurtherinformation,pleasecontact:

Shareholder/analystenquiries:

PensanaPlc

Paul Atherley, Chairman

IR@pensana.co.uk

Tim George, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Kaplan, Chief Financial Officer

© 2026 PR Newswire
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