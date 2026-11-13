Pensana Plc - Results of Annual General Meeting - 13 November 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 13

13 November 2026



THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

Pensana Plc

("Pensana" or the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting - 13 November 2026

Pensana is pleased to report that at the Company's Annual General Meeting, held earlier today, all Ordinary and Special Resolutions proposed at the meeting, were passed by the requisite majority.

In respect of each resolution the total number of votes exercisable by all validly appointed proxies was as follows:

Resolution For % of Votes Cast Against % of Votes Cast Votes cast as % of Issued Share Capital Votes Withheld 1. Annual Report 2026 132,356,411 99.80 269,555 0.20 37.52 246,781 2. Remuneration Report 129,903,264 97.90 2,784,849 2.10 37.53 184,634 3. Remuneration Policy 129,247,697 97.36 3,501,114 2.64 37.55 123,936 4. Re-elect Paul Atherley 124,401,832 98.15 2,351,224 1.85 35.86 6,119,691 5. Re-elect Tim George 130,989,557 98.78 1,621,074 1.22 37.51 262,116 6. Re-elect Robert Kaplan 128,657,526 97.95 2,687,202 2.05 37.15 1,528,019 7. Re-elect Steven Sharpe 131,199,073 98.89 1,477,430 1.11 37.53 196,244 8. Re-elect Alison Saxby 131,241,136 98.96 1,379,819 1.04 37.51 251,792 9. Re-appoint BDO LLP 131,832,527 99.41 779,667 0.59 37.51 260,553 10. Auditors remuneration 132,224,450 99.60 533,548 0.40 37.55 114,749 11. Allot equity securities 125,385,427 94.40 7,441,016 5.60 37.57 46,304 12. Pre-emption Rights 1 125,357,249 94.39 7,457,506 5.61 37.57 57,992 13. Pre-emption Rights 2 125,421,244 94.44 7,387,420 5.56 37.57 64,083 14. Market Purchases 132,285,415 99.59 542,333 0.41 37.57 44,999 15. General Meeting 132,205,783 99.51 653,198 0.49 37.58 13,766

The information contained within this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No.596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information will be considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Paul Atherley (Chairman).

-ENDS-

Forfurtherinformation,pleasecontact:

Shareholder/analystenquiries:

PensanaPlc

Paul Atherley, Chairman

IR@pensana.co.uk

Tim George, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Kaplan, Chief Financial Officer