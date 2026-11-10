

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Resona Holdings, Inc. (DW1.F) revealed earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY173.557 billion, or JPY77.33 per share. This compares with JPY142.866 billion, or JPY62.55 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 27.0% to JPY788.132 billion from JPY620.771 billion last year.



Resona Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY173.557 Bln. vs. JPY142.866 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY77.33 vs. JPY62.55 last year. -Revenue: JPY788.132 Bln vs. JPY620.771 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 151.91



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