

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Resona Holdings, Inc. (DW1.F, 8308.T), a Japanese banking and financial services group, on Tuesday reported higher profit for the first half from the prior year, supported by growth in interest income. Further, the firm raised its full year earnings guidance.



Looking ahead to the full year, Resona now expects attributable net income of ¥340 billion, up 31.4 percent from the prior year. Earlier on July 31, the company had expected earnings of ¥330 million. On a per share basis, earnings is projected to be ¥151.91 per share, up from the previous view of ¥146.97 per share.



For the first half, net income attributable to owners grew 21.5 percent to ¥173.56 billion from ¥142.87 billion last year. Earnings per share was ¥77.33, up from ¥62.55 in the previous year.



Net interest income jumped to ¥514.718 billion from ¥387.093 billion in the previous year period.



Ordinary income increased to ¥788.132 billion from ¥620.771 billion in the same period last year.



In Tokyo, the shares closed 4.59 percent higher at ¥2,292.0 on Tuesday.



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