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WKN: A0M7F9 | ISIN: SE0000616716 | Ticker-Symbol: 2DU
Frankfurt
09.11.26 | 09:19
6,070 Euro
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6,1606,27009:24
PR Newswire
10.11.2026 09:24 Uhr
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Duni Group: From Vätternrundan to the Göta Canal: compost used for tree planting

From Vätternrundan to the Göta Canal: compost used for tree planting

MALMÖ, Sweden, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compost produced from food waste and compostable packaging at Vätternrundan 2026 is now being used for tree planting along the Göta Canal. The initiative is a collaboration between Duni Group, Vätternrundan, Renall and the Göta Canal and demonstrates how resources from a large-scale event can be given new life through local circular systems.

Vätternrundan 2026 focused on more circular solutions for serving and waste management. At the Jönköping rest stop, where around 12,000 meals were served, food waste and compostable packaging were collected and processed locally using a composting solution provided by Duni Group. Around 1,100 liters of material, equivalent to approximately 550 kilograms, was collected. Of this, around 200 liters of compost material was recovered and is now being used for tree planting along the Göta Canal.

The tree planting took place on November 9 in Loddby, outside Söderköping, as part of the Göta Canal's long-term efforts to preserve and develop the area's natural and cultural environment.

The tree-lined avenue along the Göta Canal, the longest in Northern Europe, has a history stretching back around 200 years and requires continuous renewal as older trees become diseased or die. The trees are an important part of the canal's cultural heritage, while their roots also help stabilize the canal banks.

"For us, sustainability means looking beyond the event itself. The fact that material collected during Vätternrundan is now being used for tree planting along the Göta Canal is a concrete example of how resources can continue to create value even after participants have crossed the finish line. These are exactly the kinds of long-term sustainability solutions we want to continue developing together with our partners," says Oskar Sundblad, CEO of Vätternrundan.

The collaboration connects several stages of the circular flow, from collection and composting to the use of the compost material in tree planting.

"Circularity is fundamentally about keeping resources in circulation for as long as possible. Through the collaboration between Vätternrundan, Duni Group, Renall and the Göta Canal, we can now see the entire chain in practice, from serving and collection to new soil and new trees," says Robert Sandsveden, Head of Sustainability at Renall.

The experience from Vätternrundan also highlights the importance of clear procedures, effective signage and simple ways of working to enable circular solutions at a larger scale.

"The debate around circularity often focuses on goals and ambitions. Equally important is creating systems that work in practice. When multiple stakeholders work together, different parts of the value chain can be connected and new ways of making better use of resources can be developed," says Erik Lindroth, Sustainability Director at Duni Group.

The tree planting marks the next step for the compost material from Vätternrundan and also provides valuable insights into what is required to develop local circular systems at large-scale events.

"It is encouraging to see resources from Vätternrundan being given new life along the Göta Canal and contributing to the renewal of our historic tree-lined avenue. Together with our tree sponsors, we are helping preserve a cultural heritage that should live on for generations to come," says Roger Altsäter, CEO of AB Göta kanalbolag.

The initiative demonstrates how local collaboration can reduce waste, improve resource efficiency and create long-term sustainability value by connecting the entire circular chain, from serving and collection to composting and returning nutrients to nature

CONTACT:

Petra Lamorell
Interim Head of Communications
+46 (0)76-8 740 387
petra.lamorell@duni.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/duni-group/r/from-vatternrundan-to-the-gota-canal--compost-used-for-tree-planting,c4421784

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/duni-group/i/treeplanting-with-compost-from-vatternrundan,c3579642

Treeplanting with compost from Vätternrundan

https://news.cision.com/duni-group/i/composting-solution-from-duni-group,c3579643

Composting solution from Duni Group

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-vatternrundan-to-the-gota-canal-compost-used-for-tree-planting-302934621.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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