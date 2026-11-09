Raisio Oyj: Change in Raisio's leadership team: Kimmo Virtanen appointed Chief Financial Officer of Raisio plc

Raisio plc, Stock Exchange Release, November 9, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. EET

Raisio plc has appointed Kimmo Virtanen, M.Sc. (Econ.), as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Deputy CEO and member of the Group Leadership Team. He will take up his position on 10 November 2026.

Virtanen joins Raisio from Yliopiston Apteekki (The University Pharmacy owned by the University of Helsinki), where he served as CEO from 2018 to 2026. Prior to that, he held several senior management positions at Oriola plc, including Group CFO and Managing Director of the company's businesses in Finland, Sweden and the Baltics. In addition, Virtanen has served as CFO of Componenta plc and held financial management positions at Danisco and Cultor. He holds a Master of Science degree in Economics and Business Administration from Turku School of Economics.

"Kimmo brings to Raisio extensive experience in financial and business management, as well as a strong background in publicly listed companies. His diverse experience in financial management, business development, and international business will provide excellent support for Raisio's development and the implementation of its strategy. I am very pleased to welcome Kimmo to Raisio and to our Group Leadership Team", says Elli Siltala, CEO of Raisio plc.

"Raisio is an excellent Finnish company with strong brands and exciting opportunities to develop and grow its business in Finland and internationally. I am very excited to join Raisio and contribute my experience and expertise to the development of the company and its business operations", says Kimmo Virtanen.

RAISIO PLC

Further information

Elli Siltala, CEO, Raisio plc, tel. + 358 50 384 2532



RAISIO PLC

Raisio's beloved brands make life more fulfilling for millions of people across Europe. We make food that combines delicious taste and convenience with scientifically proven health benefits in a way that gets people hooked on good habits. Our strong brands, such as Benecol® and Elovena®, turn our ambitions into reality. We stay hungry for growth and we aim to be distinctly more inventive than others. We have around 350 professionals focused on healthy food in six countries and export to more than 40 markets around the world. Raisio's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2025, the Group's comparable net sales for continuing operations were EUR 224.2 million and the comparable EBIT was EUR 28.5 million. www.raisio.com